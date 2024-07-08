Ad
euobserver
The French have turned out to vote three times in only a month (the European Parliament election, and then two rounds of national government). With the far-right failing at the final hurdle, Emmanuel Macron will probably judge his high-risk gamble a success (Photo: Reuters)

Analysis

Left-Green French win is a welcome surprise — but rise of racism is sour hangover

EU Political
by Emma Sofia Dedorson

The French on Sunday (7 July) sent one clear message: they don’t want to be governed by the far-right.

The Green-Left alliance surprised everyone, including the pollsters, to become the largest bloc in the French parliament while Marine Le Pen's hard-right National Rally came only third, behind president Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

Related articles

France and Italy face EU debt showdown as deficits exceed limits
EU on edge, as French election threatens disarray
Mbappe vs the far-right: what is next for the snap French elections?
France 2024: the Vichy regime revisited?
French first-round election outfall: what next?
The French have turned out to vote three times in only a month (the European Parliament election, and then two rounds of national government). With the far-right failing at the final hurdle, Emmanuel Macron will probably judge his high-risk gamble a success (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU PoliticalAnalysis

Author Bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections