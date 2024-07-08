Left-Green French win is a welcome surprise — but rise of racism is sour hangover

The French on Sunday (7 July) sent one clear message: they don’t want to be governed by the far-right.
The Green-Left alliance surprised everyone, including the pollsters, to become the largest bloc in the French parliament while Marine Le Pen's hard-right National Rally came only third, behind president Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition.
Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.
