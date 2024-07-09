Ad
euobserver
While their leaders may look away, for European voters, Gaza matters. In France, the left’s strong support for Palestine, including a promise to recognise a Palestinian state, helped win progressive as well as Muslim votes. In Britain, despite Labour’s overall success, four pro-Palestine independent candidates picked up unexpected wins (Photo: Shada Islam)

Column

Lessons from the French and UK election results

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

French voters have chosen hope over hate and inclusion over exclusion. It is important to savour the moment. But hard work lies ahead.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Related articles

Left-Green French win is a welcome surprise — but rise of racism is sour hangover
Starmer's UK 'sandcastle' landslide points to cautious EU agenda
While their leaders may look away, for European voters, Gaza matters. In France, the left’s strong support for Palestine, including a promise to recognise a Palestinian state, helped win progressive as well as Muslim votes. In Britain, despite Labour’s overall success, four pro-Palestine independent candidates picked up unexpected wins (Photo: Shada Islam)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections