The 'Colosseo Quadrato', a Mussolini-era fascist monument in Rome (Photo: Javier Enjuto)

Italy on edge as neo-fascists stir violence

by Rebecca Ann Hughes, Brussels,
Last weekend, Italy erupted in protests against the imminent requirement for the coronavirus health pass in workplaces.

In Rome, the initially peaceful demonstrations quickly descended into violence as far-right supporters attacked public buildings and clashed with police. Next Saturday (16 October), they are planning new protests.

It has prompted calls for neo-fascist groups in Italy to be abolished.

From 15 October, workplaces in Italy will require employees to show proo...

Author Bio

Rebecca Ann Hughes is a freelance journalist in Venice.

