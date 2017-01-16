Monday

16th Jan 2017

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Trump's anti-Nato views 'astonish' Europe

  • Foreign ministers met in the EU Council's new building for the first time (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

Germany has said Donald Trump’s remarks on the EU, Nato, and Russia in an interview have caused “astonishment” in Europe.

The German foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said on Monday (16 January) that Trump’s comments would dominate talks by foreign ministers in Brussels.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • Steinmeier (l) and Ayrault in Brussels on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

“This day will be influenced if not determined by the statements of the American president-elect, which caused here in Brussels astonishment and agitation”, he said.

The German minister spoke after Trump, who takes office on Friday, criticised Nato and the EU and praised Russia.

Trump told Germany’s Bild newspaper and British daily The Times at the weekend that Nato was “obsolete”, that he expected more countries to leave the EU, and that he might drop US sanctions on Russia.

Steinmeier said Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg, whom Steinmeier met earlier on Monday, had also reacted with “concern”.

He added that Trump’s remarks were “in contradiction with what the American defence minister said in his hearing in Washington only some days ago and we have to see what will be the consequences for American policy”.

Monday's meeting was Steinmeier’s last in his current post before he becomes Germany’s new president.

The French foreign minister, Jean-Marc Ayrault, said on Monday that “the best response to the [Trump] interview … is European unity”.

He said that when he meets with his new US counterpart, Rex Tillerson, he would ask him where Trump stood on Russia, on the Iran nuclear deal, and on the Paris climate accord.

He added that France would oppose “a return to nationalism, and each man for himself” in world affairs.

Luxembourg's Jean Asselborn said that the Trump interview was "not a nice picture" of what to expect from the new US president.

"One must hope that declarations of candidate Trump will lead, after Friday, to another direction," he said, referring to Trump's inauguration.

"It would be a pity that America - the world's biggest democracy as it depicts itself - were to act destructively," he added.

Iran and Israel

Trump, in his interview, also called the Iran nuclear non-proliferation accord “one of the dumbest deals I have ever seen".

But Federica Mogherini, the EU foreign policy chief, who helped to conclude the pact, said on Monday that the deal “had delivered” and that Europe would “continue to work for its … implementation”.

Boris Johnson, the British foreign secretary said the Iran deal, while “controversial”, had stopped it from acquiring some types of nuclear technology, that it had “great merit”, and that Britain wanted to “keep it going”.

In another potential flashpoint, Trump has said he might move the US embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv, its internationally recognised capital, to Jerusalem, which Israel seized by force in 1967.

EU ministers plan to restate their commitment to the two-state solution on Monday.

France’s Ayrault, who hosted a summit on the two-state solution in Paris over the weekend, said those who did not take part should “regret it”, referring to Israel’s boycott of the event.

Miroslav Lajcak, the Slovak foreign minister, said Trump’s election was a good time for the EU to “be visible” and to restate its “principles” on the conflict.

Mogherini said ministers would hold a “brainstorming on the EU role” in the Middle East Peace Process on Monday.

Libya

Monday’s meeting would also cover Syria, but the situation in Libya, where the EU-recognised government in Tripoli, the GNA, is under siege, was to be discussed in February, she said.

She said that if the EU’s naval mission, Sophia, received the GNA’s permission to operate in Libyan waters, it could help Libyan fishermen to work in safe conditions by getting rid of migrant-smuggler pirates.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said the EU executive would not comment on Trump’s views on the disintegration of Europe.

"We have read this interview with interest," he said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Trump: Other countries will follow 'smart' UK out of EU
  2. Trump team asked which EU state is next to exit
  3. Trump's foreign policy man talks tough on Russia

Malta raises alarm on Russia in Libya

A Russian-backed warlord could start a “civil war” in Libya, increasing refugee flows to Europe, Malta, the new EU presidency, has said.

Trump team asked which EU state is next to exit

The outgoing US ambassador to the EU, Anthony L Gardner, says Trump's transitional team had placed a call to officials at the EU institutions asking which member state would be next to leave the European Union.

News in Brief

  1. Oxfam: Wealth of eight same as half world's population
  2. Turkish MPs back Erdogan power-grab
  3. Controversial Danish 'jewellery law' used four times
  4. Serbian president threatens to deploy troops to Kosovo
  5. Facebook in fake news crack down in Germany
  6. Number of lone minors coming to Italy doubles
  7. Kosovo's ex-PM released in France
  8. US accuses Fiat of secretly exceeding emissions standards

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Computers, Privacy & Data ProtectionThe age of Intelligent Machines: join the Conference on 25-27 January 2017
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers"Nordic Matters" Help Forge Closer Bonds Between the UK and the Nordic Region
  3. Martens CentreNo Better way to Lift Your Monday Blues Than to Gloss Over our Political Cartoons
  4. Dialogue PlatformThe Gulen Movement: An Islamic Response to Terror as a Global Challenge
  5. European Free AllianceMinority Rights and Autonomy are a European Normality
  6. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Create EU Competitiveness Post-Brexit? Seminar on January 24th
  7. European Jewish CongressSchulz to be Awarded the European Medal for Tolerance for his Stand Against Populism
  8. Nordic Council of Ministers"Adventures in Moominland" Kick Off Nordic Matters Festival in London
  9. PLATO15 Fully-Funded PhDs Across Europe on the Post-Crisis Legitimacy of the EU - Apply Now!
  10. Dialogue PlatformInterview: Fethullah Gulen Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  11. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  12. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges