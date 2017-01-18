Kerry tells EU: believe in yourself

By Peter Teffer

Outgoing US secretary of state John Kerry told the European Union on Tuesday (17 January) to have faith in the European integration process.

“My message is: Europe has got to believe in itself,” said Kerry at an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Dear EUobserver reader Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver. Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations EUobserver archives EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states. ♡ We value your support. Not now Register If you already have an account click here to login.