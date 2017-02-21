The Armenia-Azerbaijan war: A refugee's story

“I saw a naked girl running through the field. She was acting crazy, like dancing or something. The men surrounded her and started beating her, punching and kicking her. They pulled back and then they came at her again. They came back and forth, back and forth. They kept kicking her even after she was dead. I think she was dead. I saw this with my own eyes.”

Karen Matevosyan, a retired policeman, clenched and unclenched his fists and made kicking motions with his ankles as he spoke to EUobserver in his home in Stepanakert in the unrecognised Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday (20 February).

Matevosyan: "At this time of my life, my granddaughter is everything to me" (Photo: euobserver.com)

The incident occurred 29 years ago, on 28 February 1988, in the town of Sumgait, on the Caspian Sea coast, in what was then the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic.

It was one of many in the anti-Armenian pogroms that took place after the local parliament in the Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh voted, on 20 February, to split from Azerbaijan and to join Armenia.

The events that followed, amid the break-up of the Soviet Union, cost up to 30,000 lives and displaced more than 1 million people in a four-year war.

Full hostilities ended in 1994, but the so-called frozen conflict continues to this day and threatens to escalate at any moment, destabilising the South Caucasus and drawing in regional powers Iran, Russia, and Turkey.

The lynching of the naked woman is a central image in Matevosyan’s memory of what he called “three days of hell” and gives an insight into why reconciliation remains so hard.

“I can’t forgive and forget what they did,” he said.

“The April war showed that the situation hasn’t changed. They [Azeris] are still killers and animals,” he added, referring to Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno-Karabakh last April, which claimed between 50 and 350 lives on both sides.

Matevosyan paused to wipe tears from his eyes with a napkin before telling the rest of his story.

He said that he later learned from neighbours that the woman had lived in an apartment block close to his own.

“She was 25 and she was a newlywed. When the pogroms began, she wanted to leave, but her husband, who was an Armenian athlete, said he would protect her, that he was the man of the house and that no harm would come to her. They came to their flat, on the fifth floor, and they beat him and left him for dead, but he wasn’t dead. They raped her and then they dragged her by her hair down the stairs from the fifth floor down to the ground floor and chased her through the streets,” he said.

Three days of hell

Matevosyan witnessed the lynching from his own fourth floor flat while hiding with his wife, Ani, and their one-year old son, Arkady.

Two days earlier, everything was still normal. He was working in a local electrical plant and had “good relations” with his Azeri friends and neighbours, but on 26 February, he said, “everything changed”.

He said “groups of bandits” appeared on the streets chanting “Death to Armenians!”.

He said the men and boys, some as young as 15, appeared to be drunk or on drugs and used rocks and clubs to smash cars and windows.

“They must have been given lists because they seemed to know exactly where we [Armenian people] lived. It was prepared in advance. They beat people in the street. They threw their belongings out of the windows into the courtyards and set them on fire,” he said.

“We were hiding at home waiting to die. We couldn’t call for help because the phone lines had been cut. I had to hold my son’s mouth closed to stop him from crying because we were afraid that if he made a noise then they would find us,” he said.

On 29 February, a mob entered his building and began attacking residents on the second and third floors, but the attackers ran away when Russian soldiers appeared in the street to stop the violence.

“That day, I was two minutes away from losing my life,” Matevosyan said.

He said the military convoy, composed of tanks and armoured vehicles, “looked like something from a movie”.

The Russian forces let him take some baby clothes and food and drove him and his family to a makeshift camp outside the town where they stayed until 8 March.

Lieutenant-general Krayev

He said he vividly remembers the words and the face of a Russian officer, lieutenant-general Krayev, who told him: “As a soldier, I’m instructed to tell you that the situation is calm and that you can go back home, but as a human being, after seeing all that blood on the asphalt, I must tell you that I would not stay here one more day because the situation could change again any minute.”

Matevosyan and his family went home, collected what they could carry, and left shortly afterward on the train from Baku to Stepanakert, where he was born.

He said that six months later he returned to his flat in Sumgait for one last time.

“I went back to the room where I had grown up as a young boy. I was a man, but I sat down on the floor and I started to cry because I understood that this was the last time I would ever be there. I cried because all of his happened just because the blood in my veins is Armenian,” he said.

He first worked as a builder in Stepanakert, constructing houses in the refugee quarter where he still lives, before joining the police force.

Despite the sporadic fighting on the line of contact about an hour's drive away, his life is normal.

He likes to watch Real Madrid and Manchester United play football on TV and to spend time with his two-year old granddaughter, Elena.

“I hate Barcelona [Real Madrid’s rivals in the Spanish league],” he joked.

Asked if he felt pity for the Azeri civilians who also lost their lives in the events of 30 years ago, he said: “Of course I feel pity. It’s only human. But that day when I escaped my only thought whenever I saw an Azeri person was that I wanted to kill them.”

’Do what you want’

Matevosyan, who served as a soldier in the 1990s war, recalled that one day his fellow troops captured 10 Azeri fighters.

“They brought them to me, because they knew I came from Sumgait, and they said I could do whatever I wanted to them, but when I looked at them, I understood I couldn’t do anything,” he said.

He said the war was never a war “between peoples”.

“In Soviet times, we were friends and allies. I don’t think Azeri people ever wanted a war and I don’t think they need Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.

“It’s the state of Azerbaijan that wants this war for some political reason,” he said.

The rusting train tracks from Baku to Stepanakert are still in place, but no trains have used the line for over 25 years.

Matevosyan said he had hoped that a peace settlement would shortly come until Azerbaijan launched its attack last April, but that now his hope was “destroyed”.

’Why is this?’

He switched on his TV and flicked through channels broadcasting Azeri shows and music.

“I can watch this, but they [people in Azerbaijan] can’t watch Armenian TV or listen to Armenian music. Why is this?”, he said.

He said he recently traced some of his school friends on the internet.

Some were Azeri, some Armenian, some Jewish, and others were Russian. They now lived mostly in Russia or the US and they were happy to chat about old times.

“One of them lived in Baku. I found him and we chatted for two days, but then he said: ’Sorry, I can’t stay in touch with you any more because it’s dangerous for me to be talking to an Armenian,’” Matevosyan said.

“Why is this?”

This story is the second in a series of features by EUobserver that will examine the issues and look at the lives of ethnic Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The first part was about a referendum to create a 'Republic of Artsakh' in Nagorno-Karabakh.