Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Line of contact

You can glimpse the Azerbaijani military position, 200 metres away across a field of mud and snow, past two rusting Soviet tanks, through a two-centimetre high slit in the little Armenian bunker, but the soldiers urge you to quickly duck back down.

They say that their enemies are lousy shots, but that a sniper could still put a bullet through the hole.

Latest exchange of fire came on Thursday, claiming one life (Photo: nkrmil.am)

The front line of the oldest ongoing conflict in the EU's neighbourhood, a few hours by plane from France or Germany, looks like a scene from World War I.

The Armenians have dug a labyrinth of man-deep trenches the entire length of the 200-km long line of contact.

Old tin cans hang on barbed wire along the dugouts as an alarm system for infiltrators.

The soldiers sleep on low bunks in dark pits that stink of sweat, feet, and tobacco. Their toilet is a hole in the ground. They play backgammon and drink coffee to pass the time.

Azerbaijani snipers, mortars, and artillery shoot at them almost every day.

In the last incident, on Thursday (23 February), Azerbaijan fired 52 mortar shells and 10 artillery rounds.

The Armenians returned fire, killing one enemy soldier, the Defence Army of the Republic of Artsakh, formerly known as Nagorno-Karabakh, said, but despite the danger, morale remains high.

“Frontline coffee is the best coffee in the world”, Marat Babayan, an Armenian lieutenant, told EUobserver on a visit to his post, a short drive from the town of Askeran, on Tuesday.

When asked if he had all the equipment that he needed, he said: “Yes. Everything”.

Asked if he would like to see international peacekeepers sent to the area, he said: “What for? We’ve got all we need to defend this ground ourselves.”

Asked how often his men shoot at the Azerbaijanis, he said they only fire if the enemy fires first and only if they get the order from central command.

Forgotten war

The conflict dates back to 1988 when people in the ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the then Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, voted to join Armenia.

Three decades later it still risks sudden escalation, destabilising the South Caucasus and aggravating the EU’s refugee crisis.

In the worst case scenario, it could draw in Russia, Nato member Turkey, and Iran into a regional war.

But despite the high stakes, few people know what happens here.

The only international monitors are a six-man group from the OSCE, a European multilateral club, based in Georgia and who seldom come.

Journalists and European politicians also rarely visit.

Those who do are unlikely to ever see the situation from the other side because if Azerbaijan finds out they went to the Armenian front it tends to put them on a visa blacklist.

It almost never gives information on casualties, which are classified as a state secret.

Dubious figures

The Armenian side does give information, but some of it is dubious.

Hrayr Tevosyan, an Artsakh colonel, told EUobserver that when Azerbaijan launched a four-day assault last April it suffered “between 500 and 600” casualties.

He then said that Azerbaijan lost 1,000 men. He later said that it was “more than 1,000.” He said 87 Armenians died.

However, an Artsakh government source contradicted the colonel, saying that 350 people died in total on both sides.

He said his information came from signal intercepts of Azerbaijani military communications and from social media chatter about funerals.

The figure of 87 Armenian casualties is also dubious.

A contact from one EU country, who asked not to be named and who recently visited the front line, said he saw memorials for 21 Armenian civilians in one location alone.

“If 21 people were killed in just one village, then I think the total figure of Armenian casualties was higher,” the contact said.

Rosy picture

Tevosyan, the Armenian colonel, painted a rosy picture of the situation.

He said information on questions such as what kinds of rifles were being used by his snipers was confidential, but like the lieutenant in the trenches, he said the Artsakh forces had all they needed to repel Azerbaijan.

“We have everything we need to fulfil our tasks,” he told EUobserver.

“We don’t need them [international peacekeepers] because we can maintain our security by ourselves,” he added.

He said that he has “never” had to discipline one of his soldiers for firing a stray bullet first.

“We only respond when the other side fires because we observe the terms of the 1994 ceasefire agreement,” he said.

He added that his men are superior fighters because they have the moral high ground.

“The most important thing is that our soldiers know why they are fighting - to defend their homeland. The Azerbaijani soldiers don’t know the meaning of their service,” he said.

Moment of truth

The real picture might be less rosy, however.

The colonel said he had “everything” he needs, but in 2015 Azerbaijan, an oil and gas-rich dictatorship, spent $3 billion on its military, while Armenia, Astarkh’s unofficial sponsor, spent $440 million.

The trenches might look like World War I, but Azerbaijan’s arsenal now includes items such as Israeli drones, one of which killed seven Armenian soldiers travelling in a bus to the front line in April.

The Astarkh foreign ministry depicts its army as a force with a “sacred mission” in glossy brochures with Romantic images of beetling cliffs and ancient churches.

But anecdotal evidence gathered by some European monitors who came to observe a referendum in the unrecognised republic last week said some officers were selling off food rations for profit.

One monitor, who asked not to be named, also said young people were increasingly leaving the territory in search of job opportunities in Armenia.

Tevosyan said that Azerbaijan’s objective in April was “to occupy all of Nagorno-Karabakh by force, the whole of Nagorno-Karabakh, but they did not succeed.”

The real objective was, according to experts such as the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based NGO, to seize strategic territory on the front line and to test Astarkh’s defences, but one day soon, the moment of truth could come.

