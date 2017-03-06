Monday

6th Mar 2017

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Erdogan's Nazi jibes sour EU relations

  • Erdogan's crackdown after last July's failed coup was "trampling on human rights" Austria's Kern said (Photo: Reuters)

By

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Germany of Nazi-type behaviour after German municipalities banned pro-Erdogan rallies in a widening EU backlash that also includes Austria and the Netherlands.

“Your actions are no different from what the Nazis used to do … We no longer want to see the Nazi world. We don't want to see the practices of those fascist regimes,” Erdogan told an assembly in Istanbul on Sunday (5 March).

  • Erdogan: "If you don't let me speak, I will make the whole world rise up" (Photo: tccb.gov.tr)

"If I want to, I will come to Germany. If you don't let me in or if you don't let me speak, I will make the whole world rise up,” he said.

He added that he would “humiliate [Germany] before the world” at future international events.

His remarks came after local authorities in three German towns - Gaggenau, Cologne, and Frechen - prevented Turkish ministers from holding campaign rallies with Turkish expats ahead of Turkey’s constitutional referendum on 16 April.

Some 1.5 million German Turks are eligible to vote in the referendum, which aims to consolidate power in Erdogan’s presidential palace, giving him the right to hire and fire ministers and judges and to write the country’s budget, amid other provisions.

The German towns cited security and logistical issues while the German foreign ministry denied any federal role in their decisions.

Austria had last week already banned pro-Erdogan rallies, with its chancellor, Christian Kern, saying on Sunday that there should be an EU-wide moratorium.

“A collective EU response to prevent such campaign events would make sense so that individual countries like Germany where appearances are forbidden don't end up being pressured by Turkey,” he told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

He added that Erdogan was “trampling on human rights and basic democratic rights" at home.

Referring to an upcoming Turkish rally in Rotterdam, the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, also said on Facebook on Friday: “We believe that the Dutch public space is not the place to conduct another country's political campaign”.

Turkey’s economy minister, Nihat Zeybekci, did speak at two events on Sunday in German towns on Sunday.

But other Turkish ministers and Turkish state media echoed Erdogan’s Nazi line.

Its justice minister, Bekir Bozdag, accused Germany of “purely fascist practice."

Its culture minister Nabi Avci said that “the discourses of some small Nazi remnant parties” had become “mainstream” in Germany and The Netherlands.

A pro-Erdogan newspaper, the Daily Sabbah, said the Germany was “best known for orchestrating the Holocaust” and that it was quashing investigations into arson attacks on mosques.

“German politicians, including members of the European Parliament, must be denied entry to Turkey. Finally, German troops stationed at Incirlik Air Base must be sent back home,” it said.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has stayed quiet on the Nazi jibes, while German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel warned that the dispute “should not wreck the foundations of the friendship between our countries.”

The German justice minister, Heiko Maas, also told the ARD broadcaster that if Berlin overreacted it would push Erdogan ”straight into the arms of [Russian president Vladimir] Putin, which no one wants".

But other German politicians were less forgiving.

Julia Kloeckner, the deputy leader of Merkel's CDU party said Erdogan was "reacting like a defiant child who cannot have his way."

“The Nazi comparison is a new high point of intemperance. It is simply outrageous!”, she said.

Volker Kauder, another senior CDU deputy, added: “It is unbelievable and unacceptable that the president of a NATO member speaks about another member-state like that”.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Berlin furious after Turkey arrests German journalist
  2. German-Turkish tensions rise over cancelled campaign events
  3. Turkey threatens retaliation against Austria
German-Turkish tensions rise over cancelled campaign events

Two German towns cancelled campaign events by Turkish ministers to rally support for Erdogan's consitutional reform amid escalating tensions between the two countries over the detention of a prominent German-Turkish journalist.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFNew European Union Returns Policies Put Children at Risk
  2. Malta EU 2017Open Call for Interdisciplinary Art Production - €10k Grant
  3. World VisionNew EU Return Policy: Concerns About Plans to Detain Children
  4. ACCAPreventive Restructuring and Second Chance for Entrepreneurs: What's in It for SMEs?
  5. Malta EU 20172018 European Year of Cultural Heritage Will Celebrate European History and Values
  6. UNICEFA Deadly Journey for Children: The Migration Route From North Africa to Europe
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsFreedom of Association and Expression Under Threat in Kazakhstan
  8. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Brussels on March 6th
  9. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceStudents Who Are Considered Fit Get Better Grades in School
  10. QS World MBA TourMeet with Leading International Business Schools in Paris on March 4th
  11. Malta EU 2017Economic Governance: Agreement Reached on Structural Reform Support Programme for Member States
  12. Socialists & DemocratsWomen Have to Work Ten Years Longer to Match Lifetime Earnings of Men

Latest News

  1. Erdogan's Nazi jibes sour EU relations
  2. Polish war on Tusk's EU top job
  3. Hollande: EU will be multi-speed or will 'explode'
  4. May and Kenny to discuss Northern Ireland at summit
  5. Realism and compromises for a European Accessibility Act
  6. Look through an investor's lens, Europe!
  7. Tusk’s re-election dominates summit agenda This WEEK
  8. Dutch anti-establishment MPs want other EU, but lack plans