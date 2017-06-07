Wednesday

7th Jun 2017

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Feature

Crimeans seek stable life under Russian control

  • On a painted wall in Sevastopol, Russian president Vladimir Putin builds a new Crimea, under Russian colours. (Photo: Loreline Merelle)

By

On a cloudy afternoon in the Crimean capital of Simferopol, two girls are shyly dropping off yellow flowers at a statue of an armed soldier with no label on his uniform. The figures depict the man being greeted by a little girl and a cat is rubbing against his legs.

The statue represents one of the "little green men" or "polite people" – the unmarked Russian special forces. They had taken over the Peninsula in February 2014, before it was annexed away from Ukraine with a referendum that was not recognised by the international community.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

  • The statue of a Russian "little green man" in Simferopol. (Photo: Loreline Merelle)

Three years later, the "little green men" are everywhere in Crimea – on posters and painted on walls. They can often be seen next to portraits of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Whilst looking at one of these walls in Sevastopol, Anna (not her real name, to remain anonymous) told EUobserver that the Russian troops had come to Crimea "only for peace".

Thanks to them, "at least there is no war here", she said, referring to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine. She added that she prefers to live in peace than to speak about politics.

Like many people in Crimea, this student of one of the Russian universities in Sevastopol seems to be happy to speak and write only in Russian, to carry a Russian passport, which has become almost mandatory, or to use the Russian +7 dialling code instead of the Ukrainian one.

For them, the increase in prices that happened after the annexation of Crimea and the various sanctions imposed by the EU and the US are less important than being part of Russia.

For years, while being Ukrainians, many watched Russian channels and refused to speak Ukrainian in their daily lives.

Now it's the turn of Ukrainians to try to keep their culture and language.

“Russia is trying to perform a cultural assimilation”, Leonid Kouzmine, the head of Simferopol's Ukrainian cultural centre, told EUobserver.

Kouzmine, who demonstrated against Russia's annexation in 2014, has already been arrested several times by Simferopol's local authorities.

He said that authorities put in place by Russia closed two Ukrainians universities in Crimea and made it more difficult, or even impossible, to learn Ukrainian at school.

Culture ban

Public cultural events in Ukrainian are often banned, as well as putting flowers on the statue of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko in Simferopol.

In the city of Yalta, the Lesya Ukrainka museum was under construction when the Russians first arrived, but was then closed in 2016.

This museum was intended to pay tribute to the famous Ukrainian writer, Lesya Ukrainka. According to Kouzmine, it has now been transformed into an exhibit for the "Friends of the Nations", to celebrate the union of all Slavic people.

Kouzmine's centre has lost its state subsidies, and now relies on private contributions. It stills organises Ukrainian lessons, but only around 70 people are registered.

“If this continues, no one will speak Ukrainian in Crimea in three or four years”, Kouzmine said.

Tatars gather every day in front of Simferopol's Court of Justice, waiting for appeal rulings for them, family or close relations.

Another minority under pressure is the Tatars.

It is not unusual to see Tatars waiting in front of Simferopol's Court of Justice for appeal rulings on administrative arrests, illegal house searches, or questionable custody conditions.

“We keep appealing, but we never win,” Luftiye Zudiyevan, who works for an association for the children of Tatar minorities, told EUobserver.

She came to the court to find out the fate of her father, who was arrested a few days before. She doesn't have much hope.

Zudiyevan explained that she can't go to the hearing, which are always organised behind closed doors. She said that her father has no right to a lawyer for his defence.

Press oppressed

Lilia Budzhurova, a Tatar journalist, denounced the same kind of violations of the right to justice.

"The police came to my place at 5am, and my lawyer wasn't allowed to be there," she said. "I brought the issue to the courthouse and lost."

"We are monitored all the time", she added, describing self-imposed rules to ensure some privacy – such as changing her computer's password every week, or keeping her mobile phone away when talking about private matters.

EUobserver met Budzhurova in the former building of ATR TV, the Tatar community's channel, in the suburbs of Simferopol.

ATR lost its broadcasting license in 2015 for "obvious political reasons," she said. Now a small team of journalists occupies only a few rooms in the building and manages a small online publication about culture.

Budzhurova said that she now only does "humanitarian and informative work", communicating with journalists and people outside Crimea to let them know what is happening on the peninsula.

She and the Tatar community are in constant communication with organisations such as SOS Crimea, a Ukrainian NGO that monitors civil rights in Crimea.

But the journalist has not lost hope for the Russian-annexed peninsula. She thinks that “a happier life is possible."

She points to the fact that only a few Tatars have left Crimea and that they still constitute 12 percent of the population. Their goal is now to remain in their native peninsula, despite the acts of repression.

Lenin's statue still adorns the square in front of Crimea's Council of Ministers building in Simferopol

“History can change. Nothing is endless,” said Nariman Dzhelalov, a former deputy chairman of the Mejlis, the parliament of Crimea's Tatar minority.

The parliament was closed by the new pro-Russian government. Since then, Dzhelalov has had no right to speak about politics and said that he is the under control of the local authorities. "They are monitored what I am doing. I think they are waiting for the moment they can arrest me" he explained.

He said that local authorities have banned opposition meetings and have put 25 to 30 Tatars in detention.

"According to the new Russian law, it has become illegal to speak against Russia," Dzhelalov told EUobserver at the Marakand, one of the main meeting places for the Tatar community in Simferopol, where people watch Euronews, the EU-funded TV channel.

He supports EU and US sanctions, which he considers as a form of support for Russia's opponents and a punishment for those who voted in favour of the annexation in 2014.

Some in the Russian community have started to blame Russia for the situation.

"We used to live in a paradise, now we live inside barriers," Ivan Petrov, the managing director of a Russian press and communications group, told EUobserver.

Petrov came to Crimea in 2012 in order to start a business. He opened a hotel in the main Tatar city in Crimea, Bakhchysarai. But now, he said, his plan is to leave Crimea for Georgia.

Speaking over a cup of coffee at the Pushkin – a cafe he owns and has named after the famous Russian poet – he denounced the high level of corruption among local authorities and the increasing political repression.

"In the past, I saw Ukrainian activists regularly – now I don't see them anymore," he said, adding that "the number of policemen has increased by four times, compared to before the annexation."

"I don't fear Russia, because I am Russian," he said, explaining that his nationality protects him from being arrested.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU visa waiver looms for Russia-annexed Crimeans
  2. Little to celebrate at EU-Ukraine summit
  3. West told Ukraine to abandon Crimea, document says
  4. Bulgarian PM criticises France and Germany for accepting Crimea annexation
EU visa waiver looms for Russia-annexed Crimeans

Visa liberalisation for Ukrainians entering the EU will also apply to inhabitants of the peninsula taken over by Moscow in 2014. But the issue poses administrative as well as political problems.

Little to celebrate at EU-Ukraine summit

EU leaders have pledged to uphold sanctions on Russia in the run-up to a summit this week, but the declaration comes amid multiplying uncertainties on future ties.

West told Ukraine to abandon Crimea, document says

US moved warships out of Russia's way. Germany urged Ukraine not to fight - newly-published minutes of a Kiev crisis meeting in 2014 show how the West let Putin seize Crimea out of "fear."

EU mulls joint defence spending

The EU budget should be used for military research and the bloc could become a defence alliance akin to Nato, the European Commission is poised to say.

Investigation

The discreet banker of African development

The European Investment Bank has grown, largely unnoticed, into the world's largest lender and borrower, but who is really in charge is anyone's guess.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  2. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  3. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  5. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  6. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  7. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  8. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges
  9. Dialogue PlatformGroundbreaking Decision of the UN Human Rights Committee Against Turkey. Watch the Video!
  10. UNICEFWelcomes Creation of EU Group of Friends of Children
  11. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysWorld No Tobacco Day 2017: EFA Calls for Clean Air, Free From Second-Hand Smoke
  12. Centre Maurits CoppietersWhat's Going on in Catalonia? Join the Debate on 8 June

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Swedish EnterprisesDo We Need a More Social Europe? A Lively Debate Awaits You on 7 June
  2. Centre Maurits CoppietersDiscover the Role of Feminism in the Peripheries of Europe on 9 June
  3. Malta EU 2017EU Group Launched to Focus on Priorities and Policies Concerning Children
  4. UNICEFChild Alert on Myanmar: Fruits of Rapid Development yet to Reach Remote Regions
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersBecome an Explorer - 'Traces of Nordic' Seeking Storytellers Around the World
  6. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceHigh-Intensity Interval Training Is Therapeutic Option for Type 2 Diabetes
  7. Malta EU 2017Closer Cooperation and Reinforced Solidarity to Ensure Security of Gas Supply
  8. Dialogue Platform"The West Must Help Turkey Return to a Democratic Path" a Call by Fethullah Gulen
  9. ILGA-EuropeRainbow Europe 2017 Is Live - Which Countries Are Leading on LGBTI Equality?
  10. Centre Maurits CoppietersWhen You Invest in a Refugee Woman You Help the Whole Community
  11. Eurogroup for AnimalsECJ Ruling: Member States Given No Say on Wildlife Protection In Trade
  12. European Heart NetworkCall for Urgent Adoption of EU-Wide Nutrient Profiles for Nutrition & Health Claims