25th Jul 2017

US votes on sanctions against EU firms in Russia project

  • Nord Stream II pipeline would improve German energy security (Photo: nord-stream.com)

By

US congressmen are preparing to vote on new Russia sanctions on Tuesday (25 July) in a move set to anger parts of the EU.

The bill, entitled Countering Iran's Destabilising Activities Act of 2017, which covers Iran, Russia, and North Korea, is expected to pass after sailing through the Senate by 98 votes to two in June.

Bob Corker, the Republican senator who sponsored the law, told reporters in Washington on Monday that only “procedural issues” remained to be finalised.

"We're about there, there's still some procedural issues we're discussing but, you know, I think it worked out very, very well," he said, referring to weekend talks between Republicans and Democrats on the legislation.

"It [a deal] is not quite done, but it feels like it's moving to a good place," he said.

The law, which could lead to fines on EU firms that invest in Russian energy projects, including the Nord Stream II gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, could still be vetoed by the Russia-friendly US president, Donald Trump.

"He [Trump] is going to study that legislation and see what the final product looks like,” Trump’s spokesman, Sarah Sanders, said on Monday.

But the veto is unlikely if the bill passes by more than a two-thirds majority, because congressmen could subsequently overrule the White House, causing embarrassment for Trump at a time of what he has called a “Witch hunt” on his administration over alleged collusion with the Kremlin to sway last year’s US elections.

A European Commission spokesman said in Brussels on Monday that the EU was using “all diplomatic channels” with the US to address its concerns over the new measures.

He noted that the Commission chief, Jean-Claude Juncker, had warned at the G20 summit in Germany earlier this month that the EU might take retaliatory measures against the US if it went ahead.

Juncker “said the EU is always ready to respond adequately … should the case require it. Let’s hope the case does not require it here” the spokesman said.

The Commission also on Monday leaked to press an internal memo to be discussed by its 28 commissioners on Wednesday.

The note said there was a “serious risks of detrimental political spillovers” if the US went ahead, the Financial Times, a British newspaper, reported.

“The assessment is that the Bill responds primarily to the US domestic political situation and that its harmful consequences are probably unintentional yet serious,” the note said.

It said the commission might ask the US to exclude EU firms from the new regime, to pass an EU law to block US jurisdiction over the area on European companies, or to impose retaliatory sanctions, such as limiting access to credit from EU banks, on US firms.

  1. EU restates Balkans pledge, warns of Russia
Journalists on trial highlights Turkey's crackdown

The trial, which opened Monday, of 17 journalists and administrative employees of the daily newspaper Cumhuriyet is considered one of the most important episodes in a systematic campaign to silence dissent.

