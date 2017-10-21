Mogherini urged to do more on Russian propaganda
Eight member states have urged the EU's foreign service to significantly expand its work on countering Russian propaganda.
They said in a letter to EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini that "in the face of unabated third party disinformation campaigns … we see an urgent need to further enhance the EU's StratCom capabilities".
The letter called for the "roll-out at full capacity" of two new branches - the "South and Western Balkans StratCom Task Forces".
It said the EU task forces should have "proper funding" and "a firm institutional basis."
It also said they should have "sufficient resources" to be able to buy "innovative technologies, such as media analysis, risk assessment, and big data instruments".
The 12 October letter, seen by EUobserver, was signed by the foreign ministers of six former communist and Soviet states - Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania.
These are on the front line of what the letter called a "sophisticated and intense" campaign, waged by "external actors", to "generate distrust and discontent with the democratic order, to discredit the EU, the transatlantic community and our partners, as well as to weaken our unity."
The letter was also signed by the British and Swedish foreign ministers.
The EU foreign service created East Stratcom in late 2015.
It circulates online notes that debunk Russian disinformation, and has attracted 30,000 followers to its Twitter account.
It also promotes positive coverage of the EU in former Soviet states.
It has just 14 staff, 10 of whom are seconded from EU states or other EU institutions, and four of whom are contracted agents or assistants.
The South and Western Balkans StratCom "task forces", created over the summer, amount to just one seconded diplomat each.
None of the forces have their own budget.
The foreign ministers' letter noted that unless the were given a more permanent footing, then "the ability of the EEAS [EU foreign service] to preserve and rely on the knowledge and expertise accumulated over time by the task forces" could be lost.