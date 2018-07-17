Tuesday

17th Jul 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Putin asks Trump to go after British activist

  • Donald Trump (l) with Vladimir Putin (r) on Monday. 'Trust no one,' Putin said (Photo: kremlin.ru)

By

Russia has urged the US to help it go after a British human rights campaigner in return for cooperation in an election-meddling probe.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin made the offer at a press conference with American president Donald Trump after a summit in Helsinki on Monday (16 July).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Browder: 'The rule of law will protect me' (Photo: davos.ch)

He said US sleuths investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US vote could come to Russia to question 12 Russian suspects who were recently indicted in the affair.

"But in this case, there is another condition. This kind of effort should be a mutual one … For instance, we can bring up Mr Browder in this particular case," Putin said.

Putin accused Bill Browder of tax fraud in Russia in 2007, when Browder had a hedge fund there.

Putin also accused Browder, without evidence, of donating $400m of illicit money to Hillary Clinton, Trump's rival in the 2016 election.

"I think that's an incredible offer," Trump said on Putin's quid-pro-quo request on Browder.

American politicians seized on the fact that Trump also accepted Putin's denial on election meddling, while denigrating US intelligence assessments to the contrary.

Treason

The US leader's comments were "treasonous", former CIA chief John Brennan said.

But Trump's acceptance of Putin's offer on Browder was likewise strange, not least because Browder is a British national since 1998, when he gave up his US citizenship, meaning that Trump would either have to arrest Browder if he visited America, or put pressure on Britain to extradite him in order for Putin to get his way.

The fact Putin brought up 11-year old tax issues at the Helsinki summit might also seem odd.

Putin's thorn

But Browder has become a thorn in Putin's side ear since he transformed his hedge fund into a London-based pressure group for Western sanctions on Russia.

Browder's campaign has seen the Baltic states, Canada, the UK, and the US impose visa bans and asset freezes on Russian officials deemed guilty of having murdered Browder's former lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, as part of a mafia scam.

It has also seen the US and some European countries seize millions of euros of illicit Russian funds, some of which trickled to Putin's close friends.

Meanwhile, the fact the US has no jurisdiction on Browder does not mean Trump's words were harmless.

They were likely to embolden Russia-friendly EU states, such as Cyprus, which had earlier attracted opprobrium for helping Russia to attack Browder.

They might also embolden law enforcement officers further afield in Europe, amid Russia's ongoing attempts to use Interpol, the international police agency, to get Browder extradited.

The British campaigner already has to seek guarantees of safe passage whenever he leaves the UK, for instance to speak to Danish or Dutch MPs.

He was arrested in Spain in June when he tried to meet a Spanish anti-mafia prosecutor on the Magnitsky case.

He was also briefly prevented from visiting the US in 2017 due to Russia's Interpol intrigues.

"I'm still working on getting the facts of how this [Spanish] arrest originated, but the timing of it right before my testimony to the prosecutor was highly suspicious," Browder told EUobserver at the time.

"Crazy day today as Putin wants to swap 12 Russian GRU [military intelligence] agents who hacked the US election for me," Browder tweeted on Monday.

"He [Putin] has basically lost it, emotionally, because his own money in the West is now being seized," Browder told the New York Times, an American newspaper, the same day.

"America is a rule-of-law country, and I think that the rule of law will protect me," he added.

Crimea, Novichok, gas

The Helsinki summit also saw the US and Russia revive a nuclear arms control treaty called Start.

Trump did not mention Russia's war in east Ukraine or its annexation of Crimea, however.

He also did not mention Russia's use of a nerve toxin, called Novichok, to try to kill a former spy in the UK in March.

Putin spoke for Trump on Crimea instead.

"The posture of president Trump on Crimea is well known, and he stands firmly by it. He continued to maintain that it was illegal to annex it … our viewpoint is different," the Russian leader said.

Trump did mention Russia and Germany's plan to build a new gas pipeline called Nord Stream 2 (NS2).

He was far softer than when he gored German leader Angela Merkel over the project at a Nato summit last week, however.

He called her plan a "horrible" betrayal, but he told Putin only that NS2 would compete with US exports of shale gas to Europe.

"I called [Putin] him a competitor … the word 'competitor' is a compliment. I think that we'll be competing, when you talk about the pipeline," Trump said.

For his part, Putin mentioned that when Trump went to a business forum in St Petersburg in May, he also seemed keen to make money with Russia.

"There were over 500 American businessmen - high-ranking, high-level ones [at the forum] … do you remember?" the Russian president said.

'Trust no one'

"Our relationship [the US and Russia] has never been worse than it is now. However, that changed as of about four hours ago. I really believe that," Trump said in Helsinki.

"As to who is to be believed and to who is not to be believed, you can trust no one," Putin said, referring back to the election-meddling allegations.

"Where did you get this idea that president Trump trusts me or I trust him? He defends the interests of the United States of America, and I do defend the interests of the Russian Federation," Putin said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Nato expands despite Russian pushbacks
Stage set for Trump-Putin finale

Trump hoped to befriend Putin at a showcase summit in Helsinki, following US president's attacks on Nato and British leaders this week.

US mauls Germany over Russia pipeline

US leader Donald Trump, backed by Poland, has begun the Nato summit with a tirade against Germany's plan to build a pipeline with Russia.

Opinion

How the World Cup exposed Russian chauvinism

The suggestion that Russians themselves play a role in the condition of their state today is often dismissed as "xenophobic" or "Russophobic". But if not addressed, the evils of nationalism, chauvinism, and imperialism will continue even after Putin is gone.

Opinion

Will EU suspend trade deal with Cambodia?

The EU has been slow to react to the collapse of Cambodian democracy - but if it ever chooses to use it, Brussels has substantial influence and leverage over Cambodia.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  2. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  4. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  8. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  9. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  11. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  12. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs

Latest News

  1. Putin asks Trump to go after British activist
  2. May caves in to Brexiteer demands, risking 'no deal'
  3. EU and China agree on words, not yet on action
  4. EU is 'foe', as Trump seeks to make friends with Putin
  5. Let's not be 'naive' with Chinese partner, says senior MEP
  6. Trump, trade, and Brexit in EU headlines This WEEK
  7. EU and China edge closer in Trump's 'America First' world
  8. How the World Cup exposed Russian chauvinism

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  2. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  4. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  5. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  7. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  8. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  10. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  12. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us