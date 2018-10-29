Monday

29th Oct 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Anti-Erdogan reporter risks deportation from Germany

  • Turkey has jailed more journalists than any other country (Photo: Reuters)

By

A Turkish journalist based in Germany and a vocal critic of president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing deportation to Turkey.

German media on Sunday (28 October) reported that Turkish journalist Adil Yigit's residency permit had not been extended and that he must leave the country by the end of January.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The 60-year old reporter had staged a protest in Berlin last month during a press conference between chancellor Angela Merkel and Erdogan.

He was escorted out of the press briefing by security officers for wearing a T-shirt inscribed with the legend "Freedom for journalists in Turkey", in a move defended by the German government.

"The two things have to be related, there's no other possible explanation," Yigit told German news agency DPA.

Erdogan had also referenced Yigit in a speech he gave to members of the conservative Islamic ruling party AKP in Ankara in early October, describing him as a troublemaker.

Yigit writes for German newspaper TAZ and runs the Turkish blog Avrupa Postasi. He has spent 36 years in Germany.

The DPA reports that migration officials in Hamburg decided not to renew his residency permit because he is not gainfully employed and no longer has any connection with his children.

Turkey is the world's biggest jailer of journalists and was ranked 157th among 180 countries in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index, according to Reporters Without Borders, a Paris-based NGO.

Turkey has accused reporters and editors in the country of having ties to US-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey says Gulen was the mastermind behind a failed military coup in July 2016, a charge he denies.

The Stockholm Centre for Freedom, an journalist-run advocacy group, says 237 journalists and media workers were in jail as of earlier this month. Most were in pre-trial detention.

Turkey has also issued detention warrants for another 148 exiled journalists and shut down around 200 media outlets following the failed coup.

Deniz Yucel, a correspondent for the German daily Die Welt, had been detained for a year in Turkey before his release in January.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU and Turkey on same side against US
  2. EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds
EU billions had 'limited' effect in Turkey, audit finds

The EU got "limited" effect for the €9bn it spent trying to modernise Turkey in recent years, auditors have said. Turkey has been "backsliding" on reforms since 2013 due to "lack of political will", the European Court of Auditors found.

EU and China perform tricky diplomatic dance

EU and China relations kicked off 15 years ago after signing a strategic partnership. Trade has increased dramatically but human rights and other issues remain tricky as the two seek to defend international law and international trade.

Lone Merkel declares Saudi arms ban

Germany has announced a unilateral arms ban on Saudi Arabia over its killing of a journalist, but France, the UK, and the US have not followed suit.

Europe and Asia seek stable relations in troubled times

Covering two-third of the world's economic output and governing more than half of the world's population, the Europe and Asian leaders' summit in Brussels on Friday tests potentials for outlining a post-Trump world order.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  8. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  9. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  11. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  12. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us