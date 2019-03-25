Romania presidency shatters EU line on Jerusalem

Romania will move its embassy to Jerusalem, its prime minister has said, shattering the EU line on the Arab-Israeli conflict while the country holds the EU rotating presidency.

"I am pleased to announce today to the AIPAC audience that ... I, as prime minister of Romania, and the government that I run, will move our embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel," Romanian leader Viorica Dancila told a meeting of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a pro-Israeli lobby group in Washington on Sunday (24 March).

Romanian prime minister Violeta Dancila with EU Council president Donald Tusk (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Her announcement broke the joint EU and UN line that Israeli-occupied Jerusalem ought to be shared by Israel and Palestine in a future two-state solution.

It made Romania the first EU state to follow the example of US president Donald Trump, who moved America's embassy to Jerusalem last year.

And it did extra damage to EU policy because Romania currently holds the EU presidency, in a role referenced in Dancila's speech.

"I am determined to contribute to closer relations between Israel and the entire European Union, particularly now, when Romania is holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union," she said.

However, Dancila's embassy move was immediately put in doubt by Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, who said on Sunday: "The final decision about moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem rests with me".

"The prime minister shows complete ignorance regarding foreign affairs," he added.

"Relocating the Romanian embassy to Jerusalem would represent a violation of the relevant international law", he said after Trump's move in a declaration last year.

Such forced recognition of Jerusalem had "the potential to bring us back to even darker times than the ones we're already living in", EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini also said at the time.

For his part, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Dancila's pledge.

"I congratulate my friend ... on her announcement at AIPAC that she would act to complete the procedures needed to open the Romanian embassy in Jerusalem," he said on Sunday.

But Palestinian leaders protested strongly at the news of the planned move.

"These moves are unilateral and illegal. They contribute to igniting the region to satisfy the Trump administration and the rising right in the world," Saeb Erekat, the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, said.

Romania and the US were using the "language of the jungle and extremism at the expense of the rule of law," he added.

Mogherini, last April, had also said that Jerusalem non-recognition was "the consolidated European Union position that has always been built on the common position of member states".

Broader EU split?

But Romania's shift marked a broader split on the EU's Middle East policy.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Hungary are also opening lower-level diplomatic missions in Jerusalem in an echo of Trump's move.

Hungary has vetoed joint EU statements on Israel and internal EU discussion of Israel's occupation regime.

The wider pro-Israel EU bloc includes Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Poland, and Romania, who declined declined to joint the EU line on Trump at the UN last year.