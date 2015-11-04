Ad
euobserver
A tent city has sprung up on the Greek island of Lesbos (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Greece relocates first asylum seekers

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Thirty asylum seekers from Syria and Iraq boarded a plane from Athens to Luxembourg on Wednesday (4 November).

The move is part of a broader EU scheme adopted in September to relocate 160,000 asylum seekers from Italy and Greece to other member states over a two-year period.

The total relocated from both is now 116 while the number of people denied asylum and sent back to their home countries is 569.

Wednesday's flight from Athens International Airport marks a first for Gre...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

A tent city has sprung up on the Greek island of Lesbos (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

