Greece relocates first asylum seekers

Thirty asylum seekers from Syria and Iraq boarded a plane from Athens to Luxembourg on Wednesday (4 November).

The move is part of a broader EU scheme adopted in September to relocate 160,000 asylum seekers from Italy and Greece to other member states over a two-year period.

The total relocated from both is now 116 while the number of people denied asylum and sent back to their home countries is 569.

Wednesday's flight from Athens International Airport marks a first for Gre...