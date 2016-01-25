Ad
euobserver
Stojberg said refugee valuables could be sold in a public auction (Photo: Venstre, Henrik Bjerregrav)

Denmark mulls public auction to sell refugee valuables

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Denmark may set up a public auction to sell valuables seized by police from refugees, noting there is likely a national market for gold and jewelry.

After describing itself as a champion of human rights, its migration minister Inge Stojberg told EUobserver on Monday (25 January) that "these assets will be sold if they are very valuable and if they don't have any sentimental value."

Sentimental value is first determined by the asylum seeker although it can be challenged in court, i...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

