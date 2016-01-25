Denmark mulls public auction to sell refugee valuables

Denmark may set up a public auction to sell valuables seized by police from refugees, noting there is likely a national market for gold and jewelry.

After describing itself as a champion of human rights, its migration minister Inge Stojberg told EUobserver on Monday (25 January) that "these assets will be sold if they are very valuable and if they don't have any sentimental value."

Sentimental value is first determined by the asylum seeker although it can be challenged in court, i...