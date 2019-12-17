Tuesday

17th Dec 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Journalists at risk despite fall in war fatalities

  • Turkey led the way in journalist detentions in Europe (Photo: Reuters)

By

Fewer journalists were killed in the line of work in the past year, but targeted killings and state detentions grew, a leading NGO has noted.

The two deaths in Europe came in Northern Ireland and Ukraine, while Turkey continued to jail press in alarming numbers, the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders noted in a report out on Tuesday (17 December).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our coverage of the crucial EU summit for climate action. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Syria, in EU neighbourhood, was deadliest conflict (Photo: Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

Northern Irish journalist Lyra McKee died in crossfire in April in a sectarian clash in the town of Derry in "a reminder of the vulnerability of reporters ... covering such moments of public anger and confusion," it said.

And Ukrainian journalist Vadym Komarov was beaten to death in May in the town of Cherkasy, highlighting the fact that "outside war zones, the other great threat to journalists is ... organised crime".

At the same time, Turkey put 25 journalists behind bars and prosecuted dozens of other media representatives on charges of terrorist affiliations or insulting the president.

Turkey's war on Kurdish forces in Syria also killed two journalists and a Russian air strike in the Syrian town of Idlib killed another reporter in the EU neighbourhood.

The number of journalists killed worldwide fell to 49 - the lowest since 2003.

But that came from a steep fall in deaths from war reporting, while the number of journalists who were "murdered or deliberately targeted" for their work grew to 63 percent of all victims.

The war reporting fall came partly due to fewer correspondents covering conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria, and Yemen because of security conditions, further blunting the good news.

Mexico broke records by having the highest number of journalist killings (10) of any country not at war, the same figure as in Syria.

And state repression tightened its grip around the globe, with 389 journalists being held in connection with their work at the start of December 2019, 12 percent more than the year before.

China led the way in world jailings, putting 120 journalists in prison, double the figure for 2018.

They included Ilham Tohti, who won a European Parliament prize for covering China's crackdown on its Uyghur minority, and Lu Guang, who has won the World Press Photo prize in The Hague three times in recent years.

Having Western press credentials also did little to help others closer to home, Tuesday's report indicated, with fighters in the Russia-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine snatching Stanislav Aseyev, who had covered the conflict for US news group Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, as a hostage in August.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Cover-up fears in Malta despite PM's resignation
  2. Russia's grey war in Ukraine prompts fatigue
Guns blaze in Ukraine as leaders meet in Paris

Hundreds of explosions and bursts of small arms fire were reported on the contact line in east Ukraine, as France prepares to host the first peace summit on the war in three years.

Feature

Russia makes big promises to Arctic peoples on expansion

The Arctic future conference kicked off with optimistic presentations by ministers and officials of the Russian government — but also a burst of scepticism from representatives of those actually living in Russia's Arctic and Far East regions.

News in Brief

  1. Gender gap will take a century to close
  2. Estonia apologises after minister mocks Finnish PM
  3. Migrant arrivals from Turkey to EU increase in 2019
  4. Johnson aims to outlaw any Brexit extension
  5. Eastern capitals join forces against illiberal governments
  6. Reynders warns Malta on independent judiciary
  7. French pension reform chief resigns over salary scandal
  8. EU states ask for deforestation measures

Magazine

EU diplomacy 2.0

MEPs on the foreign affairs committee ought to be like second-tier EU diplomats on the Western Balkans and Russia, according to its German chairman, but foreign policy splits could bedevil its work.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us