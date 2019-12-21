US halts building of Russia-Germany pipeline

US sanctions have halted construction of Russia's divisive gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2.

The measures, signed into life by US president Donald Trump on Friday (20 December), prompted the Swiss engineering firm laying the pipe, Allseas, to immediately stop work.

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

It "has suspended its Nord Stream 2 pipelay activities" Allseas said on Saturday.

And it would fully comply with US "guidance" on "regulatory, technical, and environmental" details of the sanctions bill, the firm said.

The US measures called for asset freezes against those "engaged in pipe-laying ... for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project".

That meant the US would seize Allseas' ships - the Pioneering Spirit, Audacia, and Solitaire - if they entered American waters after completing the Russian pipe.

It would also seize the firm's office in Houston, Texas, and bar it from working in the US for years to come.

"Stop NOW and leave the pipeline unfinished ... or make a foolish attempt to rush to complete the pipeline and risk putting your company out of business," two US senators, Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson, told Allseas CEO Edward Heerema in a letter last week.

The Allseas announcement marked the first major setback for the Russian project since construction began two years ago.

Germany had carved out Nord Stream 2 from EU sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

It had deflected European Commission attempts to impose EU energy law on the pipe.

Denmark, Finland, and Sweden had also granted environmental permits for Nord Stream 2 in their Baltic Sea waters.

And most of the 1,200km-long pipeline had already been built with a view to starting operations in mid-2020 when the US sanctions bombshell struck.

For their part, Germany and Russia vowed to go ahead, setting the scene for another transatlantic clash.

"The [German] federal government rejects such extraterritorial sanctions. They ... represent interference in our domestic affairs," German chancellor Angela Merkel's office said on Saturday.

"Completing the project is essential for European supply security," Russia also said through its Nord Stream 2 consortium in Switzerland.

"We, together with the companies supporting the project, will work on finishing the pipeline as soon as possible," it added.

The supporting companies are five EU energy firms who invested €5bn in Nord Stream 2 and who also risked losses if the pipeline were to be left "unfinished".

And the Russia pipeline dispute is just the latest in a series of trade and foreign policy fiascoes between the US and Europe, including on Iran, Israel, Syria, Nato, trade tariffs, and climate change.

For its part, the European Commission had never much liked Nord Stream 2 on grounds it would deepen EU energy dependence on Russia.

But it liked Trump's way of dong things even less, it said on Friday.

"As a matter of principle, the EU opposes the imposition of sanctions against EU companies conducting legitimate business," a commission spokesman told the AFP news agency.

Nord Stream 2 has long divided the EU as well as the West more broadly on strategic grounds.

It would see Russia pump almost all of its EU gas exports via Germany in future, making it easier for the Kremlin to cut off Poland or Ukraine for geopolitical reasons.

And it was seen as a betrayal of historical proportions by many in eastern Europe.

The US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, highlighted those EU divisions on Saturday.

"We stand with the 15 European countries, the European Parliament, and the European Commission ... who have concerns over Nord Stream 2. Our position is pro-Europe," he said.

Germany noted it was "particularly surprised" by the US move because it came despite incipient breakthroughs on Russia and Ukraine gas transit disputes.

The commission said it would analyse the US bill before taking a formal position.

"The commission's objective has always been to ensure that Nord Stream 2 operates in a transparent and non-discriminatory way with the appropriate degree of regulatory oversight," its spokesman said.