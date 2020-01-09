Thursday

9th Jan 2020

Russia and Turkey turn on EU gas pipeline

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin (left of centre) and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right of centre) in Istanbul on Wednesday (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

By

Russia and Turkey have turned on a new gas pipeline to the EU, continuing efforts to lock in Russia's best customer.

The TurkStream pipeline launch was "a very important event not only for Russia and Turkey, but also for the states of southern Europe, for the entire European continent", Russian president Vladimir Putin told press at a ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday (8 January).

  • Nord Stream 2 pipe laying interrupted after US imposed sanctions (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

And European countries were "already expressing very great interest" in buying the gas, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Putin praised the pipeline as a feat of modern engineering.

"It is a high-tech project because the gas pipeline runs at tremendous depth, as well as in a very hostile environment," he said.

Erdogan said its symbolism recalled "Ottoman times", when tsars and sultans first built relations 500 years ago.

The leaders of Bulgaria and Serbia, who aim to pump the Russian gas onward to Austria, Greece, and Hungary, also went to Istanbul.

TurkStream is a 930km pipeline from Russia to Turkey dangling in the Black Sea at depths of up to 2km.

Half its volume is to go to European markets, reducing Russian transit via Ukraine, while the other half is to go to Turkey.

It is the southern counterpart of another new Russian pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Their critics say they will entrench EU energy dependence on Russia and enable the Kremlin to cut off energy supplies to Western allies such as Poland or Ukraine for political motives in future.

The US, last month, imposed sanctions on both TurkStream and Nord Stream 2 in the name of deterring "Russian aggression" in Europe.

These were too late to stop the Turkey initiative.

They did interrupt construction of the last segment of Nord Stream 2 by forcing a Swiss pipe-laying vessel to abandon work.

But Russia has said it might use its own ship to complete the job, albeit with some delay.

Russia has also said it would reduce supplies to Europe via Ukraine by more than one third in the next few years to lock in markets for the new pipelines.

And the TurkStream inauguration came amid Turkey's efforts to block other EU alternatives.

Cyprus, Greece, and Israel recently agreed to build a new gas pipeline crossing the eastern Mediterranean.

The 1,900km EastMed project is to pump gas to southern Europe from Israeli and Cypriot waters from 2025.

But Turkey and Libya have declared a new maritime boundary in the area which EastMed would have to cross, giving Erdogan a veto.

Turkey has also started drilling for gas in Cypriot-claimed zones, throwing a second spanner into the works, despite EU complaints.

And Erdogan redoubled on his position with Putin on Wednesday.

"In the Mediterranean, Turkey has the longest coast, and in this region, of course, we have the right to speak our word with respect to any project," he said on the Libya boundary.

"Turkey, of course, does not want to achieve any global tension. Our only goal is that our country, that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus protect their interests," he added on the gas drilling, referring to northern Cyprus, which Turkey occupied in a brief conflict 45 years ago.

Iran tensions

Putin and Erdogan also met amid fears of a new Middle East conflagration involving the US and Iran.

"The leaders heard military reports" on the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, after Putin came to Istanbul straight from Damascus.

"Turkey, of course, would not want Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, the Persian Gulf to become a war scene. Just the opposite," Erdogan said.

"Our neighbour Iraq is now at risk of losing stability. And in order to overcome the split of Iraq through terrorist groups, we extended a helping hand," he added, referring to Turkish diplomacy in the region.

Putin has also sold Erdogan air-defence systems in the teeth of US sanctions and Nato objections.

But they are adversaries on the battlefields of Libya and Syria, where they have backed warring sides in proxy conflicts.

"Despite the complex international situation ... our work is proceeding steadily," Putin said.

"In the future, Russia and Turkey will implement many more mutually beneficial joint projects, both in energy and in other fields," he added.

