New EU law takes aim at Russia pipeline

The European Commission has proposed a new law that could complicate Russia's plan to build a massive new gas pipeline to Germany.
But jurisdictional issues, timing, and derogations mean the fate of the project is likely to be decided by Moscow and Berlin.
Wednesday's (8 November) bill amends a 2009 law to clarify that EU anti-monopoly legislation also applies to offshore pipeline segments on EU territory.
That would mean that Russia's future Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, p...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.