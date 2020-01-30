Thursday

30th Jan 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

US compares its military in Germany to Israel in Palestine

  • Israeli troops in Hebron. The briefing from the US ambassador to Israel came in the wake of Donald Trump's 'deal of the century' on Israel/Palestine (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

The United States has compared its troop presence in Germany to Israeli security forces patrolling a future Palestinian state.

Briefing reporters around the globe, including in Brussels, over the phone, US ambassador to Israel David Friedman rejected any notion that Israel's security dominance in the envisaged Palestinian state under president Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century" is tantamount to occupation.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The United States has military presence all over the world. We have presence in Germany, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, I mean...none of those countries consider themselves occupied by the United States and certainly don't consider ourselves to be occupiers," he said on Wednesday (29 January).

The comments follow a plan drafted by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to create a new Palestinian state almost entirely surrounded by Israel.

Aside from redrawing West Bank borders and handing over most of Jerusalem to the Israelis as a unified capital city, the plan also gives Israel full security-control over an envisaged Palestinian state.

More specifically, the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) would control security from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea. They will not leave the West Bank.

"I would expect in a few years that the primary internal security would be handled by the Palestinians, that is certainly the aspiration," said Friedman.

The whole deal has been firmly rejected by the Palestinian side.

For its part, the EU says it will first study the US proposal but insisted any solution must result in "a viable two-state solution" and respect"all relevant UN resolutions and internationally agreed parameters".

Last year, the EU described US recognition of Israel's 1981 annexation of the Golan Heights from Syria as a legal backwards step.

"All settlement activity is illegal under international law and it erodes the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace," the EU said at time.

Yet Trump's proposal includes giving the Israelis sovereignty over illegal settlements in the West Bank.

Some three million Palestinians live in the West Bank alone, of which up to 35 percent are UN-registered refugees.

Israel took control of the West Bank in 1967 and then cut it up into hundreds of disconnected bits, resulting in some 150 settlements and a 100 settlement outposts.

It also erected around 700 obstacles such as road blocks and checkpoints, mostly clustered in and around east Jerusalem.

Trump's deal also demanded Israel freezes settlement construction for four years.

Meanwhile, its leadership under Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu now plans to annex some 30 percent of territory in the West Bank and parts of the Jordan Valley.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. US and EU go separate ways on Israeli settlers
  2. Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values
  3. Surge in Israeli demolition of EU-funded buildings

Opinion

Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values

As someone who has been personally targeted by Benjamin Netanyahu's incitement against Arabs and Palestinians, Christians, Muslims and Druze, I still believe that peace is possible. But Donald Trump's 'plan' will be a gift to Netanyahu's campaign.

EU warned on 'vigilance' after Davos spy fail

European counter-intelligence services need to "seriously raise the level of vigilance" on Russian spies, UK activist Bill Browder has said after news of a botched operation at Davos.

News in Brief

  1. EU Commission tells staff to avoid China travel
  2. China: EU masterminding 14 member states' repatriations
  3. Catalan premier calls early regional election
  4. EU Parliament votes 621 to 49 in favour of Brexit deal
  5. EU commission presents 43 new proposals
  6. EU asylum agency to expand operations in Greece
  7. EU set to repatriate citizens from coronavirus-hit Wahun
  8. German Left MEP resigns over former far-right membership

Magazine

EU diplomacy 2.0

MEPs on the foreign affairs committee ought to be like second-tier EU diplomats on the Western Balkans and Russia, according to its German chairman, but foreign policy splits could bedevil its work.

Opinion

'A game of roulette' - life as a journalist now in Turkey

Turkey has more journalists behind bars than any other country in the world. The authorities seem to equate journalism with terrorism: everyone has the right to express themselves, but, in their eyes, legitimate journalism is a threat to security.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Spotlight on Pakistan and Philippines in EU trade report
  2. US compares its military in Germany to Israel in Palestine
  3. EU rules leave 5G networks open for Huawei
  4. EU Parliament bids tearful farewell to British MEPs
  5. EPP to keep Orban's Fidesz suspension
  6. EU not prepared for 2015 repeat, warns migration chief
  7. Selmayr did not want top job, says predecessor
  8. EU states wary of MEPs leading future conference

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us