Tuesday

18th Feb 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Luxembourg takes EU lead on Palestine recognition

  • An Israeli soldier on patrol in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank in Palestine (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

By

Luxembourg has stepped up efforts to coordinate an EU reaction to the risk Israel will annex Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

Its foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, hosted a dinner with eight other EU foreign ministers from Belgium, Finland, France, Ireland, Malta, Spain, Slovenia, and Sweden on the subject in Brussels on Sunday (16 February), EUobserver has learnt.

Portugal also sent its secretary of state to the event.

Luxembourg itself declined to comment, but diplomats from Finland, France, Portugal, and Spain denied that the group of 10 was preparing to recognise Palestinian statehood if Israel went ahead.

"It's not true," a French diplomat said, referring to a story in Israeli media which had said the group was preparing to move ahead on Palestine.

"Portugal has always had the same position - that there must be an agreement [on Palestine recognition] at the level of 27 EU states. There must be a common position," a Portuguese diplomat added.

The Spanish foreign ministry also said: "These conversations do not imply any change in the Spanish position".

"This recognition must be the result of a negotiation process between the parties [Israel and Palestine] that guarantee peace and security for both, respect for human rights, and regional stability," the Spanish ministry said.

A diplomat from one of the other countries whose minister attended the Luxembourg-hosted talks said: "The idea is to propose that the EU foreign service draws up an option paper on how to react to Israeli annexations, and that recognition [of Palestine] is one of those options, in order to try to ward off such [Israeli] actions".

For his part, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell promised on Monday that the topic would be on the agenda of the next EU foreign affairs ministers' meeting in March, which would produce a common EU position on the subject.

"We can't not react to something [annexation] that, from our point of view, is against international law," he said.

The EU debate comes after US president Donald Trump proposed a peace plan for the Arab-Israeli conflict in January which gave the green light for Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank.

But critics of the initiative say it would make a future Palestinian state implausible by dividing up Palestinian lands into isolated cantons.

For his part, Luxembourg's Asselborn had already floated the idea of EU recognition of Palestine in early January, but his unilateral intervention has amounted to little so far.

Six former Iron Curtain EU states, as well as Cyprus and Malta, already recognised Palestine in the 1980s before they joined the EU.

Sweden also recognised it in 2014.

Some of the countries represented at Asselborn's dinner would be happy to go ahead as part of a small coalition of the willing, an EU source said.

And Israeli diplomats in Brussels felt "nervous" about the secretive dinner, which took place at the level of ministers only with no advisors present, the source added.

But for those, such as Portugal, who insist on moving ahead via unanimity only, this might be hard to attain and Israeli nerves may be premature.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague is currently debating whether it has jurisdiction to hear cases concerning alleged Israeli human rights abuses in Palestine.

But for their part, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Germany have submitted legal opinions, so-called 'amicus briefs', saying the ICC cannot handle Palestinian complaints because Palestine has not met the conditions required to be treated as an independent country.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values
  2. Surge in Israeli demolition of EU-funded buildings
  3. EU freedoms denied Palestinians, enjoyed by settlers

Opinion

Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values

As someone who has been personally targeted by Benjamin Netanyahu's incitement against Arabs and Palestinians, Christians, Muslims and Druze, I still believe that peace is possible. But Donald Trump's 'plan' will be a gift to Netanyahu's campaign.

EU set for new Libya naval mission

Foreign ministers reached a political agreement to create a new EU naval force to replace Operation Sophia. It aims to enforce an UN arms embargo on Libya and operate in area where migrants do not take boats.

Commission backtracks after Western Sahara 'mistake'

Just hours of publication, the EU Commission removed from the European Parliament's website a response by one of its own commissioners on the Western Sahara, a disputed territory annexed by Morocco.

China spy suspect worked for EU for 30 years

The former EU ambassador suspected by German prosecutors of spying for China was Gerhard Sabathil, according to EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

