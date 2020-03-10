Tuesday

10th Mar 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Dutch trial spotlights Russia's role in MH17 tragedy

  • Flowers outside Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, where MH17 took off, in August 2014 (Photo: Roman Boed)

By

A Dutch trial of four men accused of shooting down flight MH17 six years ago has put the spotlight back on Russia's covert war in east Ukraine.

"Many people have long waited for this day. This tragic loss of so many lives has touched many all over the world," the presiding judge, Hendrik Steenhuis, said on Monday (9 March) at the opening of the proceedings in Amsterdam.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The loss of so many lives and the manner in which they so abruptly ended is barely conceivable," he added.

The four men accused of the mass murder, three Russians (Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy, and Oleg Pulatov) and a Ukrainian (Leonid Kharchenko) were not present and were believed to be in hiding in Russia.

A separate body, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), had already concluded in 2016 that the missile which shot down the passenger plane was Russian and had been fired from Russia-occupied Ukraine.

But pinning the guilt on any of the four individuals is expected to take a long time, with Steenhuis noting that there were 36,000 pages of files and other material to comb through.

Russia has long denied having anything to do with MH17 or having troops in Ukraine.

It has also conducted an elaborate disinformation campaign, including to say the JIT and the Dutch court were illegitimate, that Ukraine shot down the plane, and that the whole tragedy was a US fake using dead bodies on board.

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, continued to label the accusations of Russian involvement as "propaganda" in remarks to RFE/RFL on the eve of the Dutch trial.

But the trial is to see a painstaking, point-by-point debunking of Russia's alternative theories.

And for their part, the MH17 relatives highlighted Moscow's lack of cooperation by putting 298 empty chairs outside the Russian embassy in The Hague on Sunday.

The EU foreign service, Nato, the UK, and the US also voiced "full confidence" in the Dutch proceedings.

"The Russian state must now cooperate fully with this trial ... there can be no impunity for those responsible for this appalling crime," the British foreign secretary said.

Tony Abbott, the Australian prime minister at the time of the air disaster, was more outspoken.

"With MH17, Russia has demonstrated that there's a touch of evil at the heart of their government. When it comes to ethics and morality, not that much has changed since the worst days of the Soviet Union", he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

For its part, the EU has put two of the suspects - Girkin and Kharchenko - under a visa ban and asset freeze over their role in the Ukraine conflict.

The EU also imposed asset freezes on several Ukrainians in the former regime that was overthrown in 2014 for their part in looting the country.

EU sanctions

Most of those sanctions were recently rolled over for another year.

But two of the alleged Ukrainian looters - former prime minister Mykola Azarov and former energy minister Eduard Stavytskyi - got off the hook last Friday after winning legal appeals in the EU court in Luxembourg on grounds of lack of evidence.

"We can imagine that the evidence provided might not be complete enough in some cases," Ukraine's EU ambassador Mykola Tochytskyi told EUobserver.

"But let me reassure you that in spite of lifting the EU sanctions, Ukrainian law-enforcement bodies will continue respective criminal investigations," he added.

And in the meantime, the fighting continued to rumble on in east Ukraine, where EU foreign service chief Josep Borrell is planning to visit next week.

There were more than 500 ceasefire violations along the contact line, including about 290 explosions in the Donetsk region - a figure close to the 2019 daily average - international monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe said in their last report on Saturday.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. MH17 five years on: when will Russia be punished?
  2. New shelling shows Russian force in Ukraine
  3. Poland calls for Nato 'readiness' on Russia
EU declares Africa 'most important' global partner

The European Commission has a new strategy for Africa. The proposal, whose details have yet to be worked out, spans broad issues like climate, energy, digital transformation, jobs, peace, governance, and migration.

Opinion

Trump's 'plan' for Israel will go against EU values

As someone who has been personally targeted by Benjamin Netanyahu's incitement against Arabs and Palestinians, Christians, Muslims and Druze, I still believe that peace is possible. But Donald Trump's 'plan' will be a gift to Netanyahu's campaign.

China spy suspect worked for EU for 30 years

The former EU ambassador suspected by German prosecutors of spying for China was Gerhard Sabathil, according to EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. No new migrant deal between EU and Turkey
  2. First 100 days: Digital and Green Deal policies hit by crises
  3. Dutch trial spotlights Russia's role in MH17 tragedy
  4. EU declares Africa 'most important' global partner
  5. New EU migration pact must dust off fundamental rights
  6. Nordic PMs: We're committed to protecting women's rights
  7. Threat to EU on Greece-Turkey border is EU-made
  8. Erdoğan to meet top EU officials on border crisis

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us