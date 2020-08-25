'Who poisoned Navalny?', nervous EU asks Russia

Europe has urged the Kremlin to come clean on who poisoned Alexei Navalny, amid German fear of Russian assassins also in Berlin.

The Russian opposition leader lay in an induced coma in the intensive care unit of the Charité clinic in the German capital city on Monday (22 August), as EU states first spoke out on the affair.

"Those responsible must be identified and brought to justice," German chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"Russian people, as well as the international community, are demanding the facts," EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell added.

Navalny was attacked with a nerve agent that inhibits breathing, Charité had confirmed earlier in the day, prompting the EU alarm.

A German NGO had flown him out of Russia to Berlin for treatment last weekend, but German authorities feared for his safety even in the heart of Europe.

"Because there is a certain probability of a poison attack, protection is necessary," Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told press on Monday.

Germans shared photos of police outside the clinic on social media.

"Does Putin want to have him [Navalny] killed in Berlin too?", German tabloid newspaper Bild also asked in an online debate, referring to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The security fears came after Germany recently accused Russia of ordering an assassination of an exiled opponent in broad daylight in a Berlin park last year.

The fears also came after Austria arrested two Russians for murdering an adversary in Vienna in July.

And they came after the UK accused the Kremlin of poisoning a former spy in Britain in 2018, in a long list of lethal operations on both European and domestic territory.

"It's just a touch suspicious that someone [Navalny] vehemently opposed to the Russian state should fall ill in this way," Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a UK chemical and biological weapons expert, told British newspaper The Guardian.

For its part, Russia tried to cast doubt on Charité's findings.

The Kremlin kept quiet.

But Navalny had tested negative for the nerve agent, a so called "cholinesterase inhibitor", in a Russian hospital, Russian health officials said.

And Germany might have poisoned Navalny on the flight to Berlin in a false-flag operation, Igor Molchanov, a Russian health ministry expert, also said.

For some security experts, the fact Russia keeps getting caught red-handed in assassination attempts in Europe is a sign of its intelligence failures.

But for others, it is a deliberate tactic to intimidate European leaders, exiled Kremlin foes, and the wider general public.

And Russia trolled the airwaves, also on Monday, when its security services bragged in Russian tabloid, the Moskovsky Komsomolets, that they had been following Navalny when he suddenly fell unconscious.

"The scale of the surveillance does not surprise me ... What's surprising, however, is that [Russian services] did not shy away from describing it," Kira Yarmysh, a Navalny spokesman, said.

The latest Russian poisoning coincided with huge pro-democracy protests in Putin's neighbour, Belarus, prompting speculation that Navalny might have been targeted to stymie similar activism in Russia.

The international scale of events will come into focus on Tuesday, when the US deputy secretary of state, Stephen Biegun, holds talks on Belarus in Moscow.

Targeted US sanctions on Russia over Navalny could also be discussed.

"If Navalny had been poisoned, this is very significant for the United States," Biegun said on the eve of his trip.

Personal cost

But whatever the geopolitics or subversions of the Navalny attack, it is the 44-year old activist who is paying a personal cost.

"It looks funny, but it hurts like hell," Navalny said, in 2017, after he had had green dye sprayed in his face.

"It's scary to not be able to breathe," Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Kremlin critic who was also poisoned, wrote recently in US newspaper The Washington Times, speaking of his own experience.

"That was the first thing I felt, both times the poisoning symptoms began to set in ... My chest was expanding, all the normal physical motions were there - but it felt as if I were suffocating. The other symptoms - racing heartbeat, excessive perspiration, violent vomiting, loss of consciousness - came later," Kara-Murza said.

"Apart from its sadism ... this method gives the authorities plausible deniability," he said.

"Navalny will survive the poison attack, but be incapacitated for months," Jaka Bizilj, the head the German charity, Cinema for Peace Foundation, also said on Monday.