EU and Cuba appeal for Biden to open up

The EU is coaxing US president Joe Biden to open up to Cuba, amid its worst economic crisis in decades, but foreign money risks feeding the regime's "feared" rule.

The EU "rejects" the US trade embargo on Cuba "and we will continue to express this also vis-à-vis the new US administration," an EU spokesperson told EUobserver on Wednesday (21 January).

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (r) spoke with Bruno Rodríguez on Wednesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

She also debunked a recent US decision to list Cuba as a terrorist sponsor.

Former US president Donald Trump did it on grounds Cuba hosted members of Colombian insurgent group the National Liberation Army (ELN).

But they were there because of a previous Colombia and EU-backed peace process, which the EU still wanted to "facilitate", the EU spokesperson said.

"This will only aggravate the already difficult situation of the Cuban people in the midst of the pandemic," she added.

The US embargo, which Trump also hardened back in 2017, including by blocking remittances, has been in place since 1958.

And what the EU spokesman called its "difficult" situation was an economy which shrank by 11 percent last year, Cuba says.

"The situation is totally different to the circumstances that we faced during the most critical years of the 'special period', when our GDP decreased by 34.8 percent," Cuba's ambassador to the EU, Norma Goicochea Estenoz, told EUobserver, referring to the early 1990s, when its economy collapsed at the same time as the Soviet Union, its main sponsor.

But Cuba had expected 5m tourists in 2020, when just 1m came due to Covid.

And the US restrictions cost Cuba $5.6bn between April 2019 and March 2020, the ambassador said, "provoking great limitations in the response by Cuban authorities to the health and economic crisis".

It amounted to a "massive, flagrant, and systematic violation" of Cuban people's "human rights", she added.

The US sanctions also hit EU firms doing business in Cuba, Goicochea Estenoz noted, naming Spanish tourism firms Blau, Iberostar, and Melia and French drinks maker Pernod Ricard.

EU support in pushing Biden to overturn Trump's measures was "very important" for Havana, its envoy said.

And Europe could "help Cuban people" in their hour of need, she said.

EU-Cuba talks

The EU and Cuba spoke out after European foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodríguez held video-talks earlier on Wednesday.

For its part, Biden's administration has kept quiet on Cuba, despite his instant bonfire of other Trump policies in his first moments in office.

Meanwhile, ordinary Cubans were, once again, forced to beg for money from contacts in Europe.

They were having to queue en masse for hours on end for basic things, such as bread, rice, and soap.

And the queues posed a corona-infection risk, with some 20,000 confirmed cases in the country so far, according to the World Health Organisation.

"Havana is very sad. Everything's closed and there's nearly no food", Tina, a 52-year old doctor from Hamburg, in Germany, who recently flew back to Cuba to be with her husband, told EUobserver.

"You eat what you can get ... and starve, or you buy food on the black market, with very high prices," she said.

The EU has earmarked €11.6m of "fresh money" to help Cuba buy masks, ventilators, and drugs, its spokesperson said.

But amid the humanitarian concern, the Cuban regime of president Miguel Díaz-Canel also continued to pose a threat to Cuban people's welfare.

Lower-level EU diplomats held human-rights "dialogues" with Cuban officials, in which they raised individual cases of abuse.

"As the EU has declared many times, we expect Cuba to respect its citizens' fundamental freedoms and human dignity, also in times of Covid-19," the EU spokesperson said.

But despite the EU appeal, Díaz-Canel's government had recently "taken harsh steps to limit basic rights and freedoms, including artistic and academic freedom, increasingly punishing those who hold alternative views," Lucia Argüellova, from Czech NGO People in Need, said.

"Cuban authorities continue to use arbitrary detentions, inhuman treatment, threats, large fines, and imprisonment ... to silence critical voices from the political right and left," Argüellova, the head of the NGO's Latin programme, told EUobserver.

Rights dilemma

And that posed a dilemma for any European or American efforts to help.

Cuba's "highly centralised" system meant that foreign income helped the regime to divert its own funds to finance repression, Argüellova said.

And that meant EU aid or tourist spending could help pay for Cuba's "feared State Security Department, which focuses on suppressing dissent and so-called 'ideological subversion'," the Czech NGO said.

The Cuban EU ambassador said its constitution "guarantees" human rights and equality.

"You should understand that we have our own democracy," Goicochea Estenoz said.

"I'm not saying that our democracy is perfect ... but you can be sure that we are committed to continue developing our society based on the principles established in our constitution," she said.

But for all that, People in Need's Argüellova advised EU tourist to the country to "travel responsibly".

In the past, many EU tourists never left the big beach resorts in areas like Varadero, even though some foreign visitors brought aid to "remote towns", Argüellova said.

"We cannot expect every tourist to understand the complexity of the situation and empathise with the locals," she noted.

"But for those who want to travel responsibly, we recommend to prioritise services provided by small businesses, often local families, such as private accommodation in 'casas', over state-run services or large hotels owned by the Cuban military," Argüellova said.