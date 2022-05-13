Friday

13th May 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Revealed: Big Oil shaped EU's gas-cutting strategy

  • Burning oil infrastructure in Ukraine - the invasion has increased pressure on EU lawmakers to quit Russian gas (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

By

Listen to article

As the invasion of Ukraine has put Europe's effort to wean itself off of Russian gas onto wartime alert, new analysis shows EU senior officials were closely consulting with fossil-fuel giants on how to do it.

Soaring gas prices and growing evidence that Russian troops are committing war crimes have increased pressure on EU lawmakers to replace Russian gas with alternative energy sources.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In March, the EU Commission put forward its ambitious RePowerEU strategy that aims to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds before the end of the year and phase out its energy trade with Moscow by 2027.

But a Wednesday (11 May) report by lobby watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) revealed commission president Ursula von der Leyen and energy commissioner Kadri Simson coordinated their RePowerEU communiqué on 23 March with the CEOs of six oil and gas companies — Shell, BP, Total, ENI, E.ON and Vattenfall.

According to meeting notes, an agreement was reached to set up an industry 'taskforce' that would determine which gas cutting measures were "feasible".

A much more detailed update of RePowerEU, expected to be unveiled on 18 March, was leaked on Tuesday.

The €195bn plan is set to bolster energy efficiency requiring member states to reduce energy consumption by at least 13 percent.

It also increases the share of renewables in the total energy mix from 40 to 45 percent. But the package may still change before adoption.

Other proposed measures will extend the life of existing gas infrastructure and envisions new "hydrogen-ready" pipelines connecting Europe to Africa, which the oil and gas sector would operate — although the size of this package is still unclear.

The meeting notes also show that the fossil-fuel executives advised the commission to seek out new long-term gas contracts to replace existing Russian gas — a move that would "lock the EU into decades more gas [use]", according to CEO.

"The task force should be scrapped," Pascoe Sabido, a researcher at COE, said. "If the commission wants the industry's views, then they must set up a public hearing so we can all hear what they have to say, rather than keeping it behind closed doors."

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy
  2. EU's LNG shift may lock in gas use, experts warn
  3. Outside shocks supercharge the EU Green Deal — for now

Magazine

Outside shocks supercharge the EU Green Deal — for now

Russia's war against Ukraine and, before that, Covid 19 risk derailing the EU's ambitious Green Deal. Instead, as Wester Van Gaal explains, both external shocks have supercharged the project — at least for now.

Lagarde signals summer interest rate hike

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde signalled an interest rate increase possibly as early as July, but some experts warn for a repeat of the 2011-2012 debt crisis.

Lagarde signals summer interest rate hike

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde signalled an interest rate increase possibly as early as July, but some experts warn for a repeat of the 2011-2012 debt crisis.

News in Brief

  1. Spain plans five-days 'menstrual leave' and to ease abortion rules
  2. MEPs reject proposal for stricter 2030 target on cars and vans
  3. Study: EU spent €341m on AI border technology
  4. Over 100 million Europeans remain unvaccinated
  5. EU agency: Distrust in police means fewer crimes reported
  6. Finland announces Nato membership bid
  7. Ukraine foreign minister in Brussels next week
  8. UN: Soaring food prices may cause widespread hunger

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  3. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  4. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersHuge support for Ukraine
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBWorkers want EC to limit subcontracting chains in construction

Latest News

  1. EU to help Ukraine export grain — amid food shortages fears
  2. Revealed: Big Oil shaped EU's gas-cutting strategy
  3. EU: Ukrainians hesitating to register for protection
  4. UK says 'no choice but to act' over post-Brexit trade rules
  5. The EU Parliament Covid inquiry: the questions MEPs must ask
  6. Finland moves to join Nato in historic step
  7. Hungary turned into 'hybrid regime', MEPs say
  8. EU favours LNG and hydrogen in new external energy policy

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us