Tuesday

31st May 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

MEPs, experts criticise green label for gas and nuclear

  • Nuclear plant in Lithuania. Financial experts signalled they want a taxonomy based on science - not political compromise (Photo: Wikipedia)

By

Listen to article

European lawmakers are gearing up for a July vote which could scupper EU Commission plans to classify gas and nuclear energy projects as sustainable investments until 2030.

On Monday (30 May), MEPs from the environmental (ENVI) and economy (ECON) committees held a public hearing with experts, with some calling on the lawmakers to block the inclusion of gas and nuclear as a green investment.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"This act will heavily damage the credibility of the taxonomy, and I recommend MEPs to reject it," Sebastian Godinot, an economist at the World Wildlife Fund and a member of the commission's scientific advisory body, said. "The current EU taxonomy will do worse than current [private sector] green bond standards."

He also said the labelling of gas as a green energy source would "increase energy insecurity" and boost gas use when the EU is trying to quit Russian gas.

Representatives from the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Joint Research Centre (JRC) and the Dutch Pension Fund (DPF) also attended the meeting.

In January, the commission controversially included nuclear and gas in the so-called EU Taxonomy for green investment, against the explicit advice of its own science experts.

Hartwig Liesch, chief investment officer at DPF, said on Monday that including gas and nuclear in the green taxonomy is "not helpful" as it makes sustainable investment more complex.

Likewise, EIB director Werner Hoyer said at the bank's annual media conference in Brussels in January this year that the complexity of proposed rules left investors feeling "drowsy."

Undemocratic

The inclusion of gas and nuclear has been widely seen as a compromise pushed through by an alliance of French pro-nuclear forces and mainly eastern European countries wanting to incentivise EU investments in gas infrastructure.

"This proposal is not science-based but political," Godinot said.

Another point of contention among MEPs and many experts was the commission's use of the delegated act, a non-legislative procedure that excluded parliament.

"The parliament has been sidelined. The process is at best sloppy, if not undemocratic," ECON chair Paul Tang (S&D) said on Monday.

In a comment to Reuters, green MEP Bas Eickhout said the inclusion of gas and nuclear "violated the spirit and letter of the [taxonomy"].

Simple majority

A simple majority vote in parliament — at least 353 MEPs — can still block the current proposal, which is set for early July.

So far the Socialists & Democrats, the Left and the Greens, which together hold 256 seats, have committed to blocking the proposal.

In May, a group of 16 MEPs from groups representing a majority of the European Parliament drafted a motion to block the inclusion of gas and nuclear, but the overall level of support is still unclear.

If the proposal gets blocked, it would end the commission's efforts to include gas in the taxonomy.

"It simply won't exist anymore and therefore won't apply," said Daniel Ferrie, a spokesperson for the commission, told EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Green label for gas may be coming unstuck
  2. MEP: Macron push for gas and nuclear could derail Green Deal
  3. Commission experts call on EU not to label nuclear 'green'
  4. EU green taxonomy becomes law, gas and nuclear postponed
Green label for gas may be coming unstuck

The European Commission on Tuesday defended labelling natural gas as a sustainable investment during a session at the European Parliament. Sceptical lawmakers said demand for gas is strong enough.

African Union chief raises alarm over food crisis at EU summit

Disruption in exports of grain and fertilisers as a consequence of the Ukraine war is triggering a "worrying" situation for the continent hosting 282 million undernourished people, African Union president Macky Sall told EU leaders at the summit.

Commission grilled on RePowerEU €210bn pricetag

EU leaders unveiled a €210bn strategy aiming to cut Russian gas out of the European energy equation before 2027 and by two-thirds before the end of the year — but questions remain on how it is to be financed.

News in Brief

  1. Germany and Greece in arms-for-Ukraine deal
  2. Study: EU economy could see 4.2% hit from Russia energy ban
  3. EU summer fuel shortages possible, energy agency warns
  4. French EU presidency to face strike by civil servants
  5. EU: Filling Europe's gas storage should be 'accelerated'
  6. Russia cuts gas to Dutch supplier
  7. Latvia criticises Macron and Scholz phone calls with Putin
  8. EU sanctions on Russian oil 'not enough', says Ukraine official

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe

Latest News

  1. Putin military defeat is just the beginning, Russian activist says
  2. Almost 15,000 war crime cases already, says Ukraine prosecutor
  3. African Union chief raises alarm over food crisis at EU summit
  4. The last thing Europe needs is another war on its doorstep
  5. EU flags absent in Danish referendum campaign
  6. It is political parties that are polarising, not citizens
  7. EU agrees on partial oil ban after Zelensky's call for unity
  8. Frontex left 'traumatised' says caretaking leadership

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us