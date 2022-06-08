Wednesday

8th Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

MEPs vote down EU climate laws in dramatic upset

  • Socialists & Democrats MEPs discuss how to respond to extension of pollution permits for industry to 2034 (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

In a high-stakes political drama, MEPs on Wednesday (8 June) rejected three major pieces of climate legislation in a plenary vote in Strasbourg, delaying EU efforts to reduce carbon emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030.

Political parties had already reached an agreement in the environmental committee (ENVI) in May which pushed for even faster emissions reduction in Europe than the EU Commission originally had proposed.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Typically plenary votes largely follow these agreements.

But intense pressure from industry groups in the past days has derailed Wednesday's settlement in parliament.

"The lobbying is extreme," Mohammed Chahim, MEP for the Socialists & Democrats overseeing the proposed carbon tax, or Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), told EUobserver shortly before the vote.

"I have rarely seen so much pressure from lobbies to slow down Europe's [climate] action," MEP Pierre Larouturou also tweeted before the vote.

At first, MEPs seemed to follow the script set out by the ENVI committee and agreed to increase ambitions on most major pieces of legislation.

Lawmakers agreed to extend emissions trading — a tax on pollution that can be traded using credits — to aviation and shipping, plus a separate system for commercial housing, cars, and vans.

This would help to push down carbon pollution by 63 percent in total in the next eight years, slightly higher than the commission's targets.

A carbon levy on goods imported to the EU, a protectionist measure shielding EU industry from outside competition, and the social climate fund, designed to protect households against higher energy and fuel bills, had also been expected to be approved.

But an agreement collapsed when three parties on the right, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the rightwing European Conservatives & Reformists (ECR) and the hard-right Identity (ID) group, gained a majority for an amendment which would extend free pollution permits for industrial producers to 2034 instead of 2032.

"A clear sign that many MEPs put industry lobby interests above all else," Klaus Röhrig, energy expert at Brussels based NGO Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe, called it.

Green parties and parties on the left refused to accept the 2034 date because this would likely push EU emissions above levels set out by the European Climate Law.

"Some want to have CBAM and keep free allowances. You cannot have your cake, eat it & have the cherry on top. It frustrates me that they pretend to fight for the climate goals," Chahim told lawmakers on Tuesday referring to industry and, potentially, some of his lobby-beholden colleagues.

When ECR and ID blocked an effort to compromise, a majority became impossible for the carbon border levy, the social climate fund and the emissions trading scheme for commercial buildings and vehicles, because the pollution phase-out scheme is integral to all three.

"This is an unexpected situation, but we will manage," liberal MEP Pascal Canfin, chair of the ENVI committee, said at a press conference following the vote.

Other commentators handled their disappointment with less equanimity.

"It's all very dramatic at the moment," an environmental campaigner present at the scene told EUobserver.

New negotiations are expected to start in July.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. MEPs debate crucial 'Fit for 55' laws ahead of vote
  2. MEPs host aviation lobby dinner on eve of climate vote
  3. Why 'Fit for 55' isn't fit for purpose
MEPs debate crucial 'Fit for 55' laws ahead of vote

EU Commission vice president Frans Timmermans defended the EU's landmark emissions reduction strategy on Tuesday against a parliament that is poised to water down some crucial elements of the plan in a crucial Wednesday vote.

MEPs host aviation lobby dinner on eve of climate vote

German liberal MEP Jan-Christoph Oetjen and Romanian centre-right MEP Marian-Jean Marinescu have organised a dinner in Strasbourg with Airlines for Europe (A4E). The dinner takes place on the eve of a crucial vote on climate change laws.

Opinion

Why 'Fit for 55' isn't fit for purpose

In a worst-case scenario, the EU's climate policies would exclude developing nations from international trade, forcing them to trade with each other, forming economic and environmental 'ghettos' while the wealthy West enjoys the benefits of free trade and clean energy.

'Systemic' lack of scrutiny on EU's €723.7bn recovery fund

Researchers from EU-funded environmental organisations warn the portion of the €723.8bn recovery fund money to be spent on climate is being misused and hurts biodiversity and the environment — and the EU lacks monitoring tools to prevent it.

African Union chief raises alarm over food crisis at EU summit

Disruption in exports of grain and fertilisers as a consequence of the Ukraine war is triggering a "worrying" situation for the continent hosting 282 million undernourished people, African Union president Macky Sall told EU leaders at the summit.

Commission grilled on RePowerEU €210bn pricetag

EU leaders unveiled a €210bn strategy aiming to cut Russian gas out of the European energy equation before 2027 and by two-thirds before the end of the year — but questions remain on how it is to be financed.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs vote to ban combustion engines by 2035
  2. Study: Corporate lobbyists 'weakened EU bill on rights'
  3. Olaf sought to recover over €500m last year
  4. EU to support ICC war crimes investigations with €7.25m
  5. EU deal on women-on-boards directive after 10-year deadlock
  6. MEPs urge Erdoğan to let Finland and Sweden join Nato
  7. Report: EU 'to approve' women corporate quotas
  8. EU sets basic standards for minimum wage

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  5. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe

Latest News

  1. Is Russia — legally — a 'state sponsor of terrorism'?
  2. EU candidate status would be 'watershed', Ukraine official says
  3. EU presidency drafts 'solidarity' declaration on migrants
  4. MEPs vote down EU climate laws in dramatic upset
  5. UK shows 'bad faith' in post-Brexit talks, Irish PM says
  6. No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says
  7. Frontex caretaker leader could face EU court
  8. MEPs debate crucial 'Fit for 55' laws ahead of vote

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us