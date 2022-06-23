Thursday

23rd Jun 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU to sanction trade partners breaching labour, climate rules

  • Sanctions would apply to future trade agreements currently under negotiation, but not retrospectively (Photo: Neil Palmer (CIAT))

By

Listen to article

EU trading partners who breach international labour standards or climate commitments, face being slapped with sanctions, under EU Commission proposals on Wednesday (22 June).

"While our approach should remain centred on cooperation and engagement, there may be circumstances where sanctions are warranted," EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a news conference.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Dombrovskis was referring to circumstances where a partner country breaches the principles of the International Labour Organization and commitments under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

But the commission insisted that sanctions will remain the last resort.

The proposal comes after civil society organisations and MEPs raised concerns over, for example, child labour and deforestation risks not being properly addressed in trade agreements between the EU and third countries.

Sanctions would apply to future trade agreements currently under negotiation, but not to existing trade agreements or those finalised but not yet ratified — such as the controversial EU-Mercosur trade deal.

Nevertheless, many modern trade agreements such as those with Japan or Mexico already include sustainability chapters.

The European Union is currently involved in negotiations with New Zealand, Australia, and Indonesia, and wants to launch talks with India and Indonesia soon.

The new sanctions approach could be first applied to the trade agreement being negotiated with New Zealand since talks are very advanced, Dombrovskis said.

But EU member states will have to greenlight the commission's inclusion of the sanctions regime into each new trade agreement.

The proposals come after 15 EU countries called on the commission to accelerate the work to finalise and ratify trade agreements to increase the EU's overall credibility as "a serious trade partner".

They argued that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest trade agreement including China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia, should be a "wake-up call" for Europe.

Nevertheless, the new sanction scheme could be considered an obstacle to completing future negotiations.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU imposes rules on six products to halt 'imported deforestation'
  2. Is EU poised to solve child labour in 'green' batteries?
  3. Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal
  4. Mercosur trade deal will fuel 'poison pesticides' back into EU

Opinion

Amazon deforestation and the EU-Mercosur trade deal

Regrettably, it seems that the EU has turned a blind eye to deforestation in the Amazon. So much so that over 400 NGOs are pushing 'Stop EU-Mercosur', to derail the free trade agreement with South America.

Interview

'Without pesticide reduction, we'll have a food crisis in Europe'

Despite tough lobbying, the EU commission is set to present this week the first binding EU law mandating farmers to reduce their use of chemicals. Long-term food security must not be sacrificed for short-term gains, says EU commissioner Frans Timmermans.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  2. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers for culture: Protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage!
  4. Reuters InstituteDigital News Report 2022
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBHow price increases affect construction workers
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic think tank examines influence of tech giants

Latest News

  1. EU opens door to Ukraine in 'geopolitical' summit
  2. UN envoy: Greece breaking international rights law
  3. EU to sanction trade partners breaching labour, climate rules
  4. Moldova's EU candidacy — a geopolitical opportunity
  5. Sturgeon's 2023 'referendum' gamble for Scotland
  6. Dramatic vote sees MEPs adopt key emissions trading update
  7. Bulgaria dangles hope on EU enlargement veto
  8. EU sets pesticides and eco-rules to avoid 'pollinator collapse'

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us