Monday

22nd Aug 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Habeck rejects extending Germany's nuclear power plants

  • Economy minister Robert Habeck said extending the lifetime of Germany's nuclear power plants is the 'wrong decision' (Photo: EPA)

By

Listen to article

German economy minister Robert Habeck said on Sunday he would not consider extending the lifetime of the country's last three remaining nuclear power plants, in order to save gas.

Speaking during a discussion with citizens at an open-door event in Berlin, Habeck said allowing the nuclear plants to run into next year will only save two-percent of gas used in Germany.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It is the "wrong decision given how little we would save," Habeck said.

His remarks followed previous reports of anonymous government officials who said conditions had been met for the government to allow a temporary lifetime extension

The phasing-out of Germany's nuclear power plants shifted into high gear when legislation was passed by then chancellor Angela Merkel's government following the Fukushima disaster in Japan in 2011.

But last-minute opposition to closing the last power plants has been growing, over fears of a Russian gas cutoff.

Finance minister Christian Lindner of the liberal Free Democrats, also attending the event, has strongly supported extending the lifetime of nuclear plants in the past and reiterated his stance on Sunday.

"We shouldn't be too picky but reserve all possibilities," he said.

Habeck said he would consider extending the running time of one nuclear plant in Bavaria — if a stress test of the country's power system, currently underway, shows it is needed to ensure electricity supply in the state.

Bavaria's industry depends on gas-fired power plants but has few alternatives as the state has low wind-power production and only a few coal-fired plants.

This low wind output in the state drew Habeck's ire, saying it added to Germany's problems.

But he dispelled the prospect of a winter gas shortage, saying Norway and the Netherlands are already providing additional gas.

Together with energy savings of 15 to 20 percent for which plans are currently underway, the country will have a "really good chance" to make it through the winter, he said.

Complicating the matter is the situation in France, which has had to shutter operations of half of its 56 nuclear power plants in recent months over maintenance problems and river water becoming too hot to cool the fuel rods, because of the extreme heat that has been wrecking the country.

France, usually a power exporter, has been importing electricity from Germany, putting further stress on the German power grid, which Habeck said further showed how problematic nuclear power is.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Conditions met for German nuclear extension, officials say
  2. Germany needs to cut gas use by 20% to stave off winter crisis
  3. European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike
Conditions met for German nuclear extension, officials say

Conditions have been met for the German government to allow a temporary lifetime extension of three remaining nuclear reactors, according to the Wall Street Journal, as the country is facing a likely shortage of gas this winter.

France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and the UK held a conference call on Sunday, where they discussed Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, amid an evacuation of some 1,000 nearby residents.

France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and the UK held a conference call on Sunday, where they discussed Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, amid an evacuation of some 1,000 nearby residents.

News in Brief

  1. German inflation 'could top 10 percent'
  2. Gazprom to close Nord Stream 1 for three-days maintenance
  3. France, Germany, UK and US discuss Iran nuclear deal
  4. Montenegro government falls in Serbian Orthodox church row
  5. Germany mulls follow-up to summer's cheap train tickets
  6. Big drop in support for Germany's Scholz
  7. China joins Russian military exercises in Vostok
  8. Ukraine nuclear plant damage would be 'suicide', says UN chief

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant
  2. Habeck rejects extending Germany's nuclear power plants
  3. Could blockchain help EU process asylum claims?
  4. European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike
  5. No breakthrough in EU-hosted Kosovo/Serbia talks
  6. Letter to the Editor: Rosatom responds on Zaporizhzhia
  7. Could the central Asian 'stan' states turn away from Moscow?
  8. Serbia expects difficult talks with Kosovo at EU meeting

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us