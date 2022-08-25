Thursday

25th Aug 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Germany expects coal supply problems this winter

  • Low water levels have reduced domestic shipping to the point that Germany's temporary shift to coal may be disrupted (Photo: Andras Bankuti, HVG)

By

Listen to article

The German government is worried low river levels may hamper coal supply for power plants this autumn and winter, adding to the deepening energy crisis in the country.

According to a document entitled "energy supply assessment", seen by Reuters, low water levels have reduced domestic shipping to the point that Germany's temporary shift to coal may be disrupted.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In early August, the German government announced it would reopen previously-mothballed coal power plants to make up for lower gas supply from Russia.

The country is also preparing to restart the more polluting brown coal-fired power plants that have been shut down as part of the country's move to cleaner sources of energy.

But record drought has reduced water levels in nearly all European rivers, and coal power plants dependent on river transport for their supply of coal.

One-third of Germany's coal imports come up the River Rhine, but barge loads have been reduced by three-quarters to avoid running aground this summer.

Although recent rains have alleviated the situation temporarily, weather conditions are expected to remain drier than usual, and according to the paper, supply problems will continue into the winter.

For the second time in a matter of days, a ship transporting coal to Germany ran aground in the River Waal on Wednesday, which connects the Dutch river port Nijmegen to the German hinterland.

On Wednesday, Germany's government approved legislation to prioritise trains carrying mineral-oil products and hard coal for power generators, a move described by economy minister Robert Habeck as "necessary" to ensure security of supply this winter.

But according to the document which was drawn up by the economy ministry, "high demand and scarce transport capacity in rail freight are leading to a challenging situation in coal and oil logistics."

Added to this is a lack of skilled labour in the coal sector.

According to the German Trade Union Confederation, coal generates about a quarter of Germany's electricity, down from half at the turn of the century, and employs around 25,000 people directly.

Coal suppliers have cut back their workforce in line with Germany's phasing-out of coal by 2038.

To alleviate the situation, some, including finance minister Christian Lindner of the liberal Free Democrats, have called to extend the lifetime of the country's last three nuclear power plants, which provide 11 percent of the country's electricity needs and are set to close in December this year.

But so far, this has been ruled out by economy minister Habeck.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Germany needs to cut gas use by 20% to stave off winter crisis
  2. Habeck rejects extending Germany's nuclear power plants
  3. Russian coal embargo kicks in, as EU energy bills surge
Conditions met for German nuclear extension, officials say

Conditions have been met for the German government to allow a temporary lifetime extension of three remaining nuclear reactors, according to the Wall Street Journal, as the country is facing a likely shortage of gas this winter.

Opinion

Does EU's post-Ukraine dash-for-gas square with green goals?

This winter's gas squeeze will pit affordable energy against longer-term climate and democracy policies. European leaders should not buckle to short-term energy fixes but maintain policy coherence that marries all three areas — or lose support both citizens and allies.

France, Germany, UK and US discuss Ukraine nuclear plant

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and the UK held a conference call on Sunday, where they discussed Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, amid an evacuation of some 1,000 nearby residents.

News in Brief

  1. EU considers revising its gas-saving plan
  2. Frontex: More Ukrainians currently leaving than returning
  3. Greece 'stopped 25,000 asylum seekers in August'
  4. US responds to EU proposal to salvage Iran nuclear deal
  5. Poland begins demolishing Red Army monument
  6. Putin to blame for high energy bills, UK PM says
  7. Macron warns of 'end of abundance'
  8. Kosovo to apply for EU membership by end of year

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  4. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis

Latest News

  1. Germany expects coal supply problems this winter
  2. Baby dies at Dutch emergency refugee shelter
  3. Does EU's post-Ukraine dash-for-gas square with green goals?
  4. Europe's drought 'may be worst in 500 years'
  5. UN inspectors poised to visit Ukraine nuclear plant
  6. On Ukraine Independence Day — a look ahead
  7. Give Russians more visas — not less
  8. Borrell wants 'powerful training' mission for Ukraine army

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us