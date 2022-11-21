Monday

21st Nov 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Dutch 'sun and wind' forecast to help cut peak energy use

  • Shifting heavier energy consumption to when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing could help reduce gas use (Photo: TAURON Group)

By

Listen to article

In recent months, much of the EU energy debate has centred around the slow, painful process of getting 27 member states to agree on a price cap on gas.

But the best and cheapest way to decrease gas prices may be to simply use less of it. In September, the council of 27 EU members agreed to voluntarily reduce gross electricity consumption by 10 percent and a mandatory reduction of five percent during peak hours.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It is, however, not entirely clear how member states plan to achieve this. They are supposed to report their plans to the commissions "as soon as possible after 1 December." But most of the political energy in national capitals has focused on prices and how to shield households against high energy bills.

What is lacking are concerted efforts to get people and businesses to reduce consumption collectively. "It's every man for himself," Olof van der Gaag, founder of the Dutch Sustainable Energy Association (NVDE), a lobbyist for clean power, told EUobserver.

Together with grid operator Tennet, and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, van der Gaag has initiated a weekly 'energy forecast.' It's a tool meant to inspire households and businesses to concentrate heavy energy consumption on days when wind and sun are abundant.

"If more people use electricity intelligently, fewer gas-fired power plants have to produce electricity, which could make a big difference," van der Gaag said.

It basically means: don't charge your car or wash your clothes on a cloudy windless day, but wait a bit for the wind to pick up and the clouds to disperse.

According to rough estimates, this could help reduce overall gas use by a few percentage points. Not enough to solve the problem, but it could have a "big impact", van der Gaag says, on peak demand, reducing stress on the electricity grid.

The Dutch government, not yet an official partner, has expressed interest in helping the project expand. The NVDE is considering plans to increase the weekly coverage to a daily update with localised notifications. Inclusion in the daily national weather forecast would be "ideal" van der Gaag said.

A similar initiative, Ecowatt, was launched in France in 2020, but as prices began to rise over the summer has become much more popular. Forecasts are given daily instead of weekly.

The French plan however is not geared towards saving gas per se but is motivated by an acute worry for winter power cuts, as 26 of its 56 nuclear reactors are offline after cracks and corrosion were discovered in pipes used to cool reactor cores.

If grid operator RTE foresees an electricity shortage, it will launch an 'Ecowatt red alert' three days in advance to call on users to reduce consumption.

'Sobriety plan'

Although the plans differ in the details, both appeal to the power of collective action to help fight the energy crunch.

Ecowatt is part of a nationwide "sobriety plan," French president Emmanuel Macron announced in July, with the objective "to smooth out the peaks."

"We must collectively enter into a logic of sobriety," he said. This differs from individual measures like insulating homes, which save money but lack the collective element.

Although it can help lower costs for households with variable contracts, that's not the point. "It doesn't substantially reduce cost for people individually, but it's a sort of collective 'fuck you' to Putin, and it does help speed up the transition to cleaner energy," van der Gaag said.

Although the commission has not officially embraced the initiatives, all the information is available and can be "copy-pasted" for free by others, van der Gaag said.

"It engenders a paradigm shift that I think we need," he said. "We expect people to reduce consumption. This gives them the means to do so collectively."

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Why is offshore wind the 'Cinderella' of EU climate policy?
  2. EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap
  3. Gas market reforms risk locking EU into a permanent energy crisis
EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap

The outcome of the two-day meeting of EU leaders did not deliver any clear agreement on whether and how to limit gas prices — but some believe EU ministers will agree on emergency measures in the coming weeks.

ECB says more rate hikes to come

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said more rate hikes will come, but also admitted a recession will not lower inflation — leaving some economist question the logic of the policy.

ECB says more rate hikes to come

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said more rate hikes will come, but also admitted a recession will not lower inflation — leaving some economist question the logic of the policy.

News in Brief

  1. Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
  2. Germany blocks sale of chip factory to Chinese subsidiary
  3. Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
  4. Liberal MEPs want Musk quizzed in parliament
  5. Bulgarian policeman shot dead at Turkish border
  6. 89 people allowed to disembark in Italy, aid group says
  7. UN chief tells world: Cooperate on climate or perish
  8. EU and UK agree to work for solution to Northern Ireland

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos

Latest News

  1. Dutch 'sun and wind' forecast to help cut peak energy use
  2. EU Commission suggests need for new charity rescue boat rules
  3. Shock gives way to division after Slovak gay bar shooting
  4. EU should help, not worsen, the refugee crisis in Libya
  5. Zooming in on energy and migration This WEEK
  6. Over-ambitious packaging reuse targets mustn't kill off recycling
  7. Editor's weekly digest: Sorry, lost track of time
  8. ECB says more rate hikes to come

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  2. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  6. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us