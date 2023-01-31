Tuesday

31st Jan 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Study: EU electricity transition sped into high gear in 2022

  • The deployment of solar energy was fastest in the Netherlands (Photo: Stephen Rees)

By

Listen to article

Europe accelerated its electricity transition in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to a new study by Ember, a German energy think tank, in a report published on Tuesday (31 January).

Wind and solar generated 22 percent of total electricity supply, for the first time surpassing fossil gas (20 percent) and remaining above coal power (16 percent).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Gas an coal power did not drop, however, as hydropower production fell to its lowest level in 22 years due to once in 500-years drought.

French nuclear woes and the German nuclear phase-out led to a further 185 terawatt-hour gap in a generation, equal to seven percent of Europe's total electricity demand in 2022.

85 percent of this was made up for by more wind and solar generation, but the rest had to be replaced by gas and coal. Since coal was cheaper in 2022, consumption rose seven percent, increasing overall EU power sector emissions by 3.9 percent.

But a feared-for winter coal surge did not materialise, and coal burning dropped over the last four months of the year due to a 7.9 percent decrease in electricity demand from households and industries when compared to a year before — close to the 10.2-percent drop witnessed during the Covid-19 lockdowns in the spring of 2020.

"Any fears of a coal rebound are now dead," Dave Jones, head of data insights at Ember, said in a statement.

Fossil electricity generation is predicted to drop by 20 percent in 2023, with hydropower almost back at normal levels, the French nuclear fleet coming back online, and rapid deployment of wind and solar expected to pick up the pace further.

"The only brake on the transition will be the fall in nuclear as Germany completes its phase-out," the report states.

Dutch solar leads

At the heart of the transition was the increase in solar capacity, which rose by a record 39 TWh (plus 24 percent) in 2022, helping to avoid €10bn in gas costs.

It was the largest-ever absolute increase in solar electricity generation, outpacing the previous year by 47 percent.

The Netherlands increased its share of solar power the most of any EU country, adding 1.8 gigawatts (38 percent) in a single year.

With 14 percent of electricity demand met by solar, the country rose to the top of the pack, one percentage point ahead of Hungary and Greece.

Overall 7.3 percent of electricity generation was produced by solar panels.

The report notes it is "evident" the energy crisis of 2022 has sped up the move to clean electricity.

Heat pump sales doubled in Poland, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands during the first half of 2022, electric vehicle sales are rising, and hydrogen electrolysers saw a step change in 2022.

Modelling by Ember shows Europe can achieve a clean power system by 2035 but also warns a rapid uptake of renewables could increase electricity consumption.

"One thing is certain: the current lull in electricity demand must not be an excuse to slow down the roll-out of clean energy," the report concludes.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU aims to speed up renewables permits, removing safeguards
  2. Report: Renewables best way to deal with inflation
  3. Green MEPs in final push for bigger renewables share
EU aims to speed up renewables permits, removing safeguards

The proposal shortens the approval period for new renewable energy installations from twelve to nine months, and requires member states to determine so-called "renewables acceleration areas" where rapid deployment of renewables are allowed.

Report: Renewables best way to deal with inflation

Some EU politicians want to expand gas supply to deal with high energy prices, but global think tanks Ember and E3G claim a better way to deal with high energy prices is by fast-tracking renewables.

Green MEPs in final push for bigger renewables share

Green MEPs are pushing to increase the share of renewables in the EU's final energy consumption mix to 56 percent by 2030, at the revised renewable energy directive plenary vote next week.

Polish backpedal on windfarms put EU funds at risk

Draft legislation in Poland aimed at relaxing some of Europe's strictest laws surrounding onshore wind-turbines has been derailed by a surprise last minute amendment, which could put Poland back on a collision course with the EU.

Opinion

More money, more problems in EU answer to US green subsidies

Industrial energy-intense sectors, outside Germany and France, will not move to the US. They will go bust, as they cannot compete in a fragmented single market. So to save industry in two member states, we will kill the rest?

Latest News

  1. Polish backpedal on windfarms put EU funds at risk
  2. More money, more problems in EU answer to US green subsidies
  3. Study: EU electricity transition sped into high gear in 2022
  4. Russia and China weaponised pandemic to sow distrust, MEPs hear
  5. Frontex to spend €100m on returning migrants this year
  6. EU aims to simplify tax credits to counteract US green subsidies
  7. No internet, light, heat: how war-hit Ukrainians remote-work
  8. Mars, god of war, returns to Europe

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Party of the European LeftJOB ALERT - Seeking a Communications Manager (FT) for our Brussels office!
  2. European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual & Reproductive Rights (EPF)Launch of the EPF Contraception Policy Atlas Europe 2023. 8th February. Register now.
  3. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  4. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  5. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality
  3. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  4. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  5. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  6. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us