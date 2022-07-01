Ad
Ukraine crops shelled by Russians (Photo: Roman Ratushnyi)

Covid-profiting super rich should fight hunger, says UN food chief

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Covid-profiting billionaires and Gulf countries currently enjoying high fuel prices need to do more to end global hunger, says the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The world's global food crisis is set to only get worse with some 345 million people marching towards starvation, compared to 80 million six years ago, said WFP executive director David Beasley on Thursday (30 June).

"Within that there are 50 million people knocking on famine's door in 45 countries," he said,...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

