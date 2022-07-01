Covid-profiting super rich should fight hunger, says UN food chief

Covid-profiting billionaires and Gulf countries currently enjoying high fuel prices need to do more to end global hunger, says the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The world's global food crisis is set to only get worse with some 345 million people marching towards starvation, compared to 80 million six years ago, said WFP executive director David Beasley on Thursday (30 June).

"Within that there are 50 million people knocking on famine's door in 45 countries," he said,...