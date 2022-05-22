Ad
euobserver
Manu Pineda - chair of the EU Parliament's Delegation for relations with Palestine 'not approved' by Israel (Photo: left.eu)

MEPs boycott trip after Israeli snub

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Last-minute Israeli blacklistings and red lines have prompted MEPs to call off an official trip, posing the question if Israel can belittle the EU Parliament with impunity.

Six MEPs led by Spanish left-winger and well-known Palestinian supporter Manu Pineda were due to meet Palestinian ministers in the occupied territories this weekend.

But instead EU staff, some of whom were already at airports, were told to turn around and go home because Israeli restrictions had made the visi...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

