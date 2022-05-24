The Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth is back

Among the many unforeseen consequences of Russia´s attempted invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Europe's mental map is shifting.

Since the fall of communism, countries like Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova were perceived as lingering in a twilight zone between the EU and Russia. Not anymore.

For Western Europeans, it is the second major shift of their mental map. After 1989 they re-discovered Central Europe, which — from their perspective — had disappeared behind the Iron Curtain for...