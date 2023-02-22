Wednesday

22nd Feb 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Berlin ignored Brussels over number of LNG terminals

  • Overseas gas has replaced Russian gas supply (Photo: kees torn)

By

Listen to article

Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine, the German economy ministry cleared the way for 12 new liquified natural gas terminals, vastly exceeding the two terminals needed, according to an EU Commission assessment.

On 5 May 2022, three German officials from the economy ministry met with commission officials and representatives of the bloc's gas transmission agency (ENTSOG).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

According to memos of the first seen by German news site Table Media, ENTSOG, on behalf of the commission, assessed two extra LNG terminals — in Brunsbüttel and a floating terminal in Wilhelmshaven — could ensure supply and replace Russian gas in northern Germany.

Better connections to Belgium and France could further boost flows to Germany and alleviate bottlenecks caused by Russian president Vladimir Putin's gas cutoff.

"This would enable the full utilisation of the LNG capacities in Western Europe," the commission later wrote in its RepowerEU plan to wean Europe of Russian gas published later on 18 May.

In it, the commission again only mentions the need for two LNG terminals in Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel to alleviate bottlenecks in northern Germany, adding that it was "generally important to avoid over-capacities that could become 'stranded assets' in the future."

But on 10 May, days after it had already met with the commission, the German cabinet approved the LNG Acceleration Act opening the door for rapidly permitting 11 new sites for onshore and floating LNG terminals —later expanded to 12—vastly exceeding the two sites deemed necessary by the commission.

Current planning envisages onshore terminals in Wilhelmshaven initiated by state-owned energy giant Uniper (first bailed-out then nationalised by the German government in the wake of the Ukraine invasion), Brunsbüttel spearheaded by RWE, and in Stade by project operator Hanseatic Energy hub. All could be operational by 2026.

In the meantime, six floating terminals (FSRUs) spread over four sites will be operational before the end of the year, and the cabinet decision allows for 12 terminals leaving room for further expansion of the plans.

Although the legal framework allows for 12 sites, that does not mean all will be built. But experts warn the German government risks over-investing in terminals that will become useless before their expected lifetime ends.

The six floating terminals can be dismantled relatively easily, but onshore terminals have "a service life of decades," researchers at DIW Berlin, a German research institute, warned in a paper published on Wednesday (22 February). "It is high time to stop the conversion from floating to fixed terminals and prevent LNG imports from becoming permanent."

No terminal capacity bottlenecks are expected in the winter of 2023-2024. Therefore, further expansion of LNG terminals is "neither necessary in terms of the energy economy nor sensible in terms of climate policy," the researchers concluded.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU's LNG shift may lock in gas use, experts warn
  2. Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?
  3. German ministers condemn 'unrealistic' EU hydrogen rules

Analysis

Why is petrostate UAE going all in on green hydrogen?

The United Arab Emirates announced its ambition to become one of the world's premier trading hubs for green hydrogen. Interesting, to say the least, for a country that relies on the sale of fossil fuels for its prosperity.

EU industrial policy forgets one important detail: people

Europe is responding to US green subsidies by unleashing green subsidies of its own. But the focus on industry and great power rivalry has overshadowed what the EU Commission itself has repeatedly said is central to the green transformation: people.

Latest News

  1. Radical tax changes mulled for future of Europe's welfare states
  2. Berlin ignored Brussels over number of LNG terminals
  3. UK's Sunak edges towards closing post-Brexit trade deal
  4. Treat EU asylum stats 'with caution', warn NGOs
  5. Swedes urge patience and calm in Nord Stream blast probe
  6. EU migration policy will turn Greece into the jail of Europe
  7. Most EU countries fail to resolve rule-of-law issues, report finds
  8. The secrecy behind the EU's plans to 'externalise' migration

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Promote UkraineInvitation to the National Demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine on 25.02.2023
  2. Azerbaijan Embassy9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting
  3. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  4. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  5. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  6. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us