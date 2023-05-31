Wednesday

31st May 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

ECB: eurozone home prices could see 'disorderly' fall

  • The ECB warned home prices might see 'disorderly' fall (Photo: Kiefer/Flickr)

By

Listen to article

The European Central Bank (ECB) has issued a warning that high mortgage rates are rendering homes unaffordable for households and unappealing for investors, potentially leading to a 'disorderly' decline in EU home prices.

As of March 2023, the average interest rate on loans for house purchases in the euro area was 3.4 percent, almost two percentage points higher than the previous year. This increase was highlighted as a risk in the ECB's Financial Stability Review, published on Wednesday (31 May).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The ECB has been raising interest rates since July to fight inflation.

Despite the collapse of several US banks and the crisis at Credit Suisse, banks in the eurozone have "proved resilient," according to ECB vice president Luis de Guindos. He stated on Wednesday that these events served as a "powerful reminder of the importance of ensuring that banking system fundamentals are sound."

But the report warned that higher borrowing costs are increasing the risk of loan default among businesses and households, increasing the credit risk for banks and other lenders, as weak growth and high inflation have already triggered a rise in insolvencies.

Despite these concerns, the report suggested that the risk of a broader financial crisis remains "contained," as European bank earnings reached a 15-year high last year. Higher rates have boosted income, but the report indicated that banks may need to "set aside more funds to cover losses and manage their credit risks."

And the impact of the steepest interest rate increase in the ECB's history is beginning to be felt in other sectors. Demand for loans has decreased among businesses and consumers, as well as in the commercial real estate sector.

Transactions have dropped 30 percent, which in turn is slowing property price growth. A further fall in prices could "become disorderly" especially in countries where variable-rate mortgages predominate, the ECB wrote.

The proportion of mortgages with a variable rate is highest in the Baltic countries, Spain and Portugal. Regions where institutional investors have made large investments, like Berlin and Paris, could also prove vulnerable if capital is suddenly withdrawn during a financial downturn.

The resilience of euro area banks shown so far is "largely attributable to the strength of their capital and liquidity buffers," said de Guindos, adding that EU banks are "under stringent regulatory and supervisory oversight."

Nevertheless, a report published in May by the EU Court of Auditors criticized the ECB for not sufficiently pressuring the slightly over 100 banks it supervises to reduce bad loans. The report also accused the ECB of being overly lenient towards high-risk lenders.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. ECB too lax in supervising credit risk, auditors find
  2. Hawkish ECB rate-rise 'puts energy transition at risk'
  3. Eurozone inflation creeps up ahead of ECB rate decision
Hawkish ECB rate-rise 'puts energy transition at risk'

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by another 0.5 percent to a 14-year high, and expects to hike rates by another half percent in March. But what does that mean for the green transition?

Eurozone inflation creeps up ahead of ECB rate decision

The European Central Bank has raised rates repeatedly since July last year to rein in inflation, and analysts expect the bank to raise it once again — although experts are divided on how big the rise should be.

Adapting to Southern Europe's 'new normal' — from droughts to floods

Extreme weather events in recent months have worsened agricultural production in southern Europe, prompting concerns for authorities in Portugal, Spain, France and Italy. As countries will likely face dryer conditions, experts urge adaptation measures for the 'new normal'.

PFAS 'forever chemicals' cost society €16 trillion a year

Researchers found that global societal costs of the so-called forever chemicals or PFAS amount to €16 trillion per year. Meanwhile, the bigger producers of these chemicals are also among the ones spending the most to lobby EU policies.

EU: national energy price-spike measures should end this year

"If energy prices increase again and support cannot be fully discontinued, targeted policies to support vulnerable households and companies — rather than wide and less effective support policies — will remain crucial," the commission said in its assessment.

EU: national energy price-spike measures should end this year

"If energy prices increase again and support cannot be fully discontinued, targeted policies to support vulnerable households and companies — rather than wide and less effective support policies — will remain crucial," the commission said in its assessment.

Opinion

EU export credits insure decades of fossil-fuel in Mozambique

European governments are phasing out fossil fuels at home, but continuing their financial support for fossil mega-projects abroad. This is despite the EU agreeing last year to decarbonise export credits — insurance on risky non-EU projects provided with public money.

Latest News

  1. ECB: eurozone home prices could see 'disorderly' fall
  2. Adapting to Southern Europe's 'new normal' — from droughts to floods
  3. Want to stop forced migration from West Africa? Start by banning bottom trawling
  4. Germany unsure if Orbán fit to be 'EU president'
  5. EU Parliament chief given report on MEP abuse 30 weeks before sanction
  6. EU clashes over protection of workers exposed to asbestos
  7. EU to blacklist nine Russians over jailing of dissident
  8. Russia-Ukraine relations the Year After the war

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us