Hoekstra faces tough questioning to be EU Green chief

Incoming EU climate commissioner-designate Wopke Hoekstra is set to face tough questions from MEPs on Monday evening (2 October).

Members of the environmental committee will have three hours to grill the Netherlands' Hoekstra, who was nominated to replace Frans Timmermans as climate commissioner in August.

"We are very sceptical. We do not see that an EPP guy can become a climate commissioner," Greens MEP Michael Bloss said at a press conference on Monday.

The EPP, of which Hoekstra's Christian Democratic party is a part, has shifted gears in recent months and opposed or watered-down a slew of green proposals, Bloss said, including the nature restoration law and the 2035 ban on combustion engines, causing the Greens to demand an accelerated climate agenda.

The appointment of a new climate commissioner is crucial as the EU prepares for the UN climate change conference in November. But before being accepted, he will need to convince two-thirds of the parliamentary committee members.

"I hear a lot of scepticism, so if Hoekstra doesn't turn into a superhero tonight, I think it is going to be very difficult," said Bloss.

The climate committee could outright reject Hoekstra's appointment tonight or push for a second hearing if MEPs remain unconvinced, in which case a plenary vote in parliament will be pushed back, creating uncertainty over the EU preparedness in Dubai, where the climate conference is held.

One issue Hoekstra will be interrogated about is his past career at Shell.

"He was a Shell guy 20 years ago, and now he has to become the guy facing Shell," Bloss said. "That means that at the next climate conference we really have to [agree to] phase out fossil fuels."

Ahead of Monday's hearing, a petition against Hoekstra has been signed by over 100,000 people. Over 50 organisations , including Corporate Europe Observatory, signed a letter calling on parliament to reject Hoekstra.

"We believe Hoekstra is not the right person for this crucial position. Not only does he lack expertise and experience in dealing with climate change issues, he also has a history of aligning very closely with fossil fuel interests," the organisations wrote.

Other issues Hoekstra might be quizzed about are a potential ban on private jets, CO2 storage, land use or animal welfare.

Although these topics require detailed knowledge, the former leader of the Dutch Labour Party, Diederik Samsom, Timmerman's right-hand man, has reportedly briefed Hoekstra in detail.

In his letter to parliament, Hoekstra supported more climate action.

"I would uphold the commission's commitment to the full European Green Deal and will ensure that the policies in my remit will make it to the finish line," he wrote.

He also made clear he supported the EU nature restoration law, which his party colleague Esther de Lange and EPP president Manfred Weber had strongly opposed.