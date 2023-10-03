Tuesday

3rd Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Hoekstra pledges to phase-out fossil fuel subsidies

  • 'Fossil fuels must become history. The sooner, the better,' said Wopke Hoekstra, a former Shell employee (Photo: EU Commission)

By

Listen to article

Wopke Hoekstra, the former Dutch minister of finance and commissioner designate for climate action, vowed to lay the basis for a Green Deal 2.0 in his bid to convince members of the climate committee in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday (2 October).

He would not be a simple "caretaker commissioner," said Hoekstra, even though his term will end with the current commission next year.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

He pledged to commit to reducing CO2 emissions by 90 percent by 2040 and finalise plans in January, following the advice of the EU advisory board for the climate. And he had some strong language on phasing out fossil fuel.

"Fossil fuels must become history. The sooner, the better," said Hoekstra, a former Shell employee. "The fact that certain oil majors have long known about their role in climate change and sought to ignore the evidence, I truly find unethical."

He also advocated for a global kerosene tax for aviation, telling MEPs that the cost of fuel at "the pump" consists of sixty percent taxes in the Netherlands, describing the discrepancy as "absurd."

To garner support from his own political group, the European People's Party (EPP), he also promised assistance for farmers who have a "right to earn a decent living."

"Your CV isn't great," Greens MEP Bas Eickhout told Hoekstra and pushed him to commit to phasing out fossil fuel subsidies.

Hoekstra then described fossil fuel subsidies as "outdated and counterproductive."

"I will make sure that fossil fuel subsidies will no longer be part of the next MFF," he said, referring to the long-term EU budget set to start after the current one ends in 2027.

Green MEP Michael Bloss later said the commitment to phase out subsidies was "positive" but asked whether Hoekstra "could be trusted."

"We need more information," Bloss said.

Hoekstra also reiterated his promise to lead the EU's Nature Restoration law through the negotiations between member states and parliament—a law vigorously opposed by his own political group in the EU parliament and also by the Dutch government.

Alberto Allemanno, a law professor at the HEC Paris Business School, was not impressed and tweeted that the number of commitments made by Hoekstra was "not only hyperbolic but also ridiculously implausible" due to the limited amount of time left for this commission.

Tough questions at the hearing itself were rare, and most of the harder ones were fielded by Dutch MEPs. "You're retreating back into your former role as a consultant. You know exactly what people want to hear. How credible are you," Socialist & Democrats MEP Mohammed Chahim told Hoekstra.

Hoekstra later said he is "pro-state intervention" on climate change, adding that he is "deeply committed" to making the world a little better.

The climate committee delayed its preliminary recommendation on Hoekstra's appointment to Tuesday at 2 PM. They will decide then whether to ask him to come back for another round of questions, or hold a plenary vote this Thursday and close the hearing process.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Hoekstra faces tough questioning to be EU Green chief
  2. Hoekstra as new EU climate commissioner raises eyebrows
  3. Nature restoration law survives, but critics slam bittersweet win

Analysis

Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?

The European Central Bank (ECB) recently raised interest rates to the highest point in the currency's 21-year existence — but the effects of its policies on renewables are badly understood.

IEA says: Go green now, save €11 trillion later

The International Energy Agency finds that the clean energy investment needed to stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius warming saves $12 trillion [€11.3 trillion] in fuel expenditure — and creates double the amount of jobs lost in fossil fuel-related industries.

Analysis

Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?

The European Central Bank (ECB) recently raised interest rates to the highest point in the currency's 21-year existence — but the effects of its policies on renewables are badly understood.

Opinion

How do you make embarrassing EU documents 'disappear'?

The EU Commission's new magic formula for avoiding scrutiny is simple. You declare the documents in question to be "short-lived correspondence for a preliminary exchange of views" and thus exempt them from being logged in the official inventory.

Latest News

  1. Northern Europe — the new Nato/Russia frontline
  2. The EU-Kenya free trade deal shows a waning 'Brussels effect'
  3. Hoekstra pledges to phase-out fossil fuel subsidies
  4. 10 years on from the Lampedusa shipwreck — what's changed?
  5. EU ministers go to Kyiv to downplay fears on US, Slovak aid
  6. Hoekstra faces tough questioning to be EU Green chief
  7. Frontex shared personal data of NGO staff with Europol six times
  8. Why EU Commission dumped Google's favourite consultant

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  2. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  2. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  3. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  4. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us