Wednesday

6th Dec 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

'Green' banks lend most to polluters, reveals ECB

  • The ECB based their findings on confidential lending data from 101 eurozone banks (Photo: ECB)

By

Listen to article

Researchers at the European Central Bank (ECB) revealed that commercial banks in the eurozone, touting themselves as environmentally responsible or 'green', are, in fact, major contributors to new lending for significant polluters.

In a blog published on Wednesday (6 December), the bank supervisor announced that commercial lenders that talk a lot about environmental disclosure issued approximately four percent more loans to the worst polluters than average banks.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The blog post follows a November speech by ECB's executive board member Frank Elderson, who leads the bank's green efforts, in which he warned commercial banks to satisfy the ECB's climate requirements by the end of 2024 — or else pay a penalty for every day.

"Let me be clear: it is not for the ECB to tell banks who they should or should not lend to," he said. "[But] failing to manage climate and environmental risks adequately is no longer compatible with sound risk-management.

The ECB has pressured commercial lenders to enhance climate disclosures and improve risk assessments for three years.

But researchers found most banks, even the ones claiming to be green, failed to adapt their lending practices to the realities of global warming.

By analysing 'green' disclosures of 101 systemically-important eurozone banks and comparing them to new loans to polluting sectors between 2014 and 2022, they were able to "shine a light on a serious disconnect between banks' environmental disclosures and their lending practices."

These "arise because banks are reluctant to disrupt established lending relationships with larger carbon footprint borrowers," the economists wrote.

One of the economists is team lead at the ECB, supported by three academics from different European and US universities.

Banks presenting themselves as environmentally-conscious allocated more funds to polluting industries.

The claim by some banks that these loans helped so-called 'brown' borrowers move toward greener technologies was unfounded, according to the ECB economist, because the polluting companies failed to reduce emissions or commit to voluntary emission targets.

"Strikingly, these banks also show a reluctance to lend to firms that could potentially drive innovation in cleaner technologies," the researchers wrote.

Banks increase their exposure to climate risk by continuing to lend to polluters, which may result in losses further down the line.

But they keep lending to big polluters to "keep borrowers alive and avoid realising losses on the balance sheet," the blog concludes.

Reducing their exposure to these companies would minimise risk, but the blog's authors concluded there were "insufficient incentives for banks to change their lending policies."

With the ECB's announced penalties, the ECB hopes to move commercial lenders to account for the climate and environmental risk of their lending practices in 2024.

Continued failure to do so would "increasingly call into question the fitness of those in charge of establishing and steering the banks' practices," said Elderson.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?
  2. ECB's Lagarde says profits are two-thirds of inflation
  3. MEPs back Germany's Buch to lead ECB supervisory arm

Analysis

Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?

The European Central Bank (ECB) recently raised interest rates to the highest point in the currency's 21-year existence — but the effects of its policies on renewables are badly understood.

EU public procurement reform 'ineffective', find auditors

The EU Commission reformed procurement directives to make bids more attractive (and competitive), but the reform has failed, say auditors. Procedures now take longer, and the number of direct awards and individual tenders has increased over the past decade.

Opinion

Can Green Deal survive the 2024 European election?

Six months ahead of the EU elections, knocking an 'elitist' climate agenda is looking like a vote-winner to some. Saving the Green Deal and the EU's climate ambitions starts with listening to Europeans who are struggling to make ends meet.

Analysis

What are the big money debates at COP28 UN climate summit?

The most critical UN climate conference (COP28) ever will run from Thursday to mid-December — with talks on climate commitments and climate finance expected to determine the success of this year's summit.

Latest News

  1. 'Green' banks lend most to polluters, reveals ECB
  2. Tense EU-China summit showdown unlikely to bear fruit
  3. A look to the past and the future of China-EU relations
  4. Tusk's difficult in-tray on Poland's judicial independence
  5. EU nears deal to fingerprint six year-old asylum seekers
  6. Orbán's Ukraine-veto threat escalates ahead of EU summit
  7. Can Green Deal survive the 2024 European election?
  8. Protecting workers' rights throughout the AI revolution

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  3. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  4. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  5. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  6. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us