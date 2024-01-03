Wednesday

3rd Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

'A prosperous New Year'? EU heads for austerity in 2024

  • German finance minister Christian Lindner has led the drive for more stringent spending rules throughout 2023 (Photo: FDP/Matthias Hornung)

By

Listen to article

It is all but certain that much of the EU is heading towards austerity in 2024.

With record high-interest rates, and worn out by a year of protracted debates about fiscal rules, even the least frugal governments have now accepted the reimposition of hard debt-and-deficit limits that will see about half of all EU members having to impose budget cuts in 2024.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Before we dive into that, it is worthwhile looking back for a minute to the end of 2022 when we were still wondering whether the EU's ambitious spending plans would survive a tug-of-war with the European Central Bank (ECB).

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had just announced another massive bail-out of the economy.

She pledged to defeat Russia's "economic war" with copious subsidies under RepowerEU and said she would counter US and Chinese competition with beefed-up green and technological spending.

To legitimise the necessary extra spending, she proposed debt rules that would be more flexible. "We have to acknowledge a new reality of higher debt levels," she told the press at the time.

To make it all happen, she invoked the massive Covid-19 spending package, launched in 2020, as a model for solving the energy and climate crisis in the long term.

The system she sketched would allow national capitals to submit budget and investment plans, which the commission would then approve and monitor.

At the middle of it all would be a new EU sovereignty fund that would give the EU itself the fiscal firepower it needed to help economically weaker members deal with crises longer term — similar in set up, if perhaps not in scope, to the €800bn Covid-19 recovery fund.

In the latest iteration of the EU's hard-fought fiscal rules, the sovereignty fund has all but disappeared from the EU Council text. First replaced by a far smaller €10bn fund, now only €1.5bn is left to help the EU's 450 million citizens deal with external geopolitical and environmental shocks.

Benchmarks are back

But the real bugbear for anyone still daring to dream big are the so-called generic numerical 'benchmarks' for debt reduction, which found their way back into the agreement.

This has been insisted on by Germany's finance minister, Christian Lindner, from the neo-liberal FDP, and requires countries with deficits above three percent of GDP to reduce their deficits by at least 0.5 percent of GDP per year.

Exact calculations of the impacts are still subject to changes in the text. Still, it is clear Italian and French finance ministers would need to make cuts that Jeromin Zellmeyer, director of the influential Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, recently described as "completely crazy."

Climate investments are one of the first casualties of this renewed focus on debt reduction. Empirical evidence from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) showed that spending cuts crowd out long-term investments.

This is a problem because annual green investments in Europe amount to €475bn annually, about half of which must come from public coffers.

And budget consolidation is already causing governments to cut back on their green ambitions.

Germany, for example, now facing a budgetary crisis of its own making, has cut €45bn from its climate and transformation projects every year until 2027.

The last-minute budget cuts were made after the constitutional court ruled the off-balance funds to circumvent the constitutional debt brake was illegal.

These cuts will further diminish growth in Germany. By the end of 2024, the eurozone's largest economy will most likely not have grown since 2019.

Germans have also experienced a dramatic decline in real wages since the beginning of Covid-19.

According to a recent US treasury report, US wages have grown 2.8 percent since 2019. During the same period, German workers lost 7.1 percent in real wages in 2023 compared to 2019. Only Italy did worse, with a 9.1 percent wage loss.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Germany is now on track for a recession, and escaping from this will most likely require more investment, not less.

But even with Germany's debt ratio of 60 percent to GDP, the lowest amongst large developed economies, Lindner has shown himself determined to impose more spending cuts.

"I can definitely think of more areas to cut spending," he told the German press just before Christmas.

Boom time for far-right

With this, no one should be surprised by a far-right surge across Europe in 2024.

Public spending cuts are shown to substantially increase extreme voting—especially on the right, as far-right parties have increasingly blamed immigrants for worsening public services and housing shortages in their rhetoric. But it is past austerity that is to blame.

During the austerity years of the 2010s, public services deprivation has been linked to a surge in far-right support in Italy, currently run by Giorgia Meloni's neo-fascist Fratelli d'Italia.

A similar effect is noticeable in Germany.

According to the European ratings agency Scope Ratings, Germany's under-investment compared to other major economies since the country's ruinous debt-brake was introduced in 2009 amounts to €300bn. Germany's failure to invest in infrastructure, renewables, and digitalisation has contributed to the country having one of the lowest growth rates in Europe, adding to a general sense of economic decline.

This has helped far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), which has now overtaken all governing parties in the polls, riding high on an anti-immigrant, anti-green agenda. However, the AfD is itself supportive of low-deficit policies of the past, showing how austerity can lead to the electoral success of parties promising more austerity. Not just in Germany.

A sustained contraction of spending in Europe's largest economy pulls down the bloc as a whole, threatening the ambitious investment plans that have characterised the EU since 2019. This chips away at Europe's competitive edge as China and the US, both unhampered by self-imposed spending limits, continue to pour investments into advancing their strategic industries.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. How austerity is pushing Europe to extremism
  2. EU's biggest economy set to approve austerity budget
  3. What are political implications of the ECB monetary austerity?
  4. EUobserver in 2024: a year to watch out for

Analysis

How austerity is pushing Europe to extremism

A recent study convincingly shows that for every one percent cut in regional public spending, the vote share of extreme parties increases by 1.5 percentage points in the first year and three percentage points two years after the cuts.

Editorial

EUobserver in 2024: a year to watch out for

With 2 billion citizens slated to vote next year (including 400 million Europeans), 2024 might just be the biggest year for democracy ever – and we'll be there to cover it on a new website.

COP28 deal to only 'transition away' from fossil fuel agreed

World leaders agreed to 'transition away' from fossil fuel at the UN climate summit in Dubai — but a massive funding gap remains as wealthy countries fail to commit to new climate financing for low-income countries.

Opinion

Macron's hypocrisy at COP28

A few days after French president Emmanuel Macron performed an unending monologue at COP28, serenading every actor but France about their responsibility to do more, it is worth looking at the French government's behaviour in EU negotiations.

COP28 deal to only 'transition away' from fossil fuel agreed

World leaders agreed to 'transition away' from fossil fuel at the UN climate summit in Dubai — but a massive funding gap remains as wealthy countries fail to commit to new climate financing for low-income countries.

Latest News

  1. The voices of EU's forcibly-sterilised disabled women
  2. 'A prosperous New Year'? EU heads for austerity in 2024
  3. Prescribing a way out: EU's fight against antimicrobial resistance
  4. Sociologist Jérôme Fourquet: 'The silent majority is pivotal'
  5. How the European Parliament can stop Orbán's EU presidency
  6. Orbán's Budapest is decaying, literally and metaphorically
  7. Book Review: Caroline de Gruyter on new history of the EU
  8. The European Parliament corridor where art goes to die

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us