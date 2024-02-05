Monday

5th Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Germany announces €16bn gas expansion

  • Germany's gas expansion plans are among the biggest in Europe (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

By

Listen to article

German ministers have approved a €16bn plan to subsidise four gas-fired power plants that can supply up to 10 gigawatts of electricity.

According to the ministerial announcement on Monday (5 February), the proposal creates a "framework for investments in modern, highly flexible and climate-friendly power plants" that can shift to hydrogen.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support non-profit journalism

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The announcement follows less than a year after the German government closed down its last remaining nuclear reactors and was made under increasing pressure from the country's industrial sector.

However, the subsidy scheme has been scaled-back considerably since the plan was first announced in August last year when a potential 23.8GW were envisaged, although it still represents one of the biggest gas expansions in Europe.

Plans for the power stations to shift to hydrogen made from solar and wind power should be drawn up by 2032, enabling the plants to fully switch to hydrogen between 2035 and 2040.

Tenders will be launched in the "short term" according to the German ministry for economic affairs and climate action communication.

The government hopes to attract private investment in the new plants by offering subsidies for 20 years. The subsidies will be financed from the country's €212bn climate and transition fund.

The plans indicate that power plants that run exclusively on hydrogen are supported by up to 500 megawatts for energy research purposes. But the ministry provided no further financial details under which conditions the power plants will be put to tender.

"As soon as we have been able to examine the details, we will decide whether and with which investments we will participate," Michael Lewis, chief executive of the German energy utility Uniper SE, said in a statement.

Hydrogen is currently produced with gas and is used only in niche industrial applications like steel, chemicals or cement production, but it is not used for power production.

Therefore, the German ministry's plans could constitute a significant expansion of hydrogen production in the country.

"All opportunities should be used to accelerate the expansion of electrolysers," the ministry noted, referring to a process that uses the power of wind and the sun to produce renewable hydrogen.

The plan is to produce it when solar and wind supply are abundant and exceed demand, and then to use it as backup during months when there is less of both.

But with many green hydrogen projects delayed, it is unclear whether enough supply will be available to (partially) replace gas by 2035; or whether supply will be supplemented with hydrogen made from fossil gas and carbon capture and storage technologies, which past failed projects suggest may be more polluting than gas or even coal.

The EU Commission, which previously raised concerns over Germany's gas expansion plans, must still approve the subsidies.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU's new definition of 'green' hydrogen adds fossil loopholes
  2. How German business interests have shaped EU climate agenda
  3. The Shell 'carbon capture' plant that emits more than it captures
'Vague' national plans threaten EU's 2030 climate targets

Europe's 2030 climate goals are at risk due to "inconsistent and contradictory" national plans, experts at the European Climate Neutrality Observatory (ECNO) have warned, in a detailed look at domestic programmes for the next six years.

Interview

Lead Green MEP: 'The economic system is failing farmers'

EUobserver sat down with one of the two newly-elected Green Spitzenkandidates, Bas Eickhout MEP, vice-chair of the environment committee, to discuss the farmers' protests, as well as the challenges facing the Green Deal and the group's priorities for June's elections.

Opinion

Why a Chinese car battery plant in Hungary is not a good idea

Like many other Chinese-owned companies, electric car company Build Your Dreams is subject to the PRC's National Intelligence Law, which mandates that companies provide information to Chinese intelligence agencies, writes Megan Khoo of London-based NGO Hong Kon Watch.

Latest News

  1. EU vows to help African 'health sovereignty' after Covid
  2. Germany announces €16bn gas expansion
  3. Lead Green MEP: 'The economic system is failing farmers'
  4. Why a Chinese car battery plant in Hungary is not a good idea
  5. EU's 2040 climate target and farmers in focus This WEEK
  6. EU to unveil 2040 climate goal with controversial 'net' cuts
  7. Schengen benefits for Bulgaria and Romania are being oversold
  8. Top Green candidates rule out any EU coalition with far right

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us