EU plan to use €3bn Russian windfall to aid Ukraine

EU leaders in Brussels this week are poised to finalise plans on using approximately €3bn in annual profits from frozen Russian assets to buy ammunition and weapons for Ukraine.

Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, G7 countries, the EU and Australia decided to freeze €260bn in Russian central bank assets, some €210bn of which are stored in Europe.

Two years on this money has accrued interest. EU member states in February agreed to use these profits to bolster the Ukrainian war effort.

But to actually utilise the proceeds is a complex operation subject to stringent regulations, meant to partly mitigates costly legislation against Central Securities Depositories (CSDs) where Russian assets are held.

CSDs are financial services companies specialised in transferring large amounts quickly. One is situated in Brussels (Euroclear), where most of the Russian assets are held.

The Kremlin says Western asset freezes have robbed Russia and its entrepreneurs. But special income arising from an EU freeze of Russian assets belongs neither to Russia nor the EU but to the CSD and, therefore, can rightly go to Ukraine, according to EU legal thinking.

On Wednesday (20 March), just a day before the EU summit, the EU Commission introduced a proposal outlining the steps for this process.

According to the proposal, assets exceeding €1m euros held at CSDs are earmarked, with 87 percent slated to eventually be used to contribute to the Ukrainian war effort.

The CSDs—usually not charged with holding foreign assets in this way—can keep three percent of these profits after tax. They are also permitted to provisionally withhold 10 percent of the contribution as a buffer to pay for unforeseen costs or cover legal expenses.

Euroclear has previously said that several Russian asset holders have initiated legal action against Euroclear, among them First AM, one of Russia's oldest asset managers, which lodged a claim of 184.8bn roubles (€1.9bn) with the Moscow arbitration court last summer.

In 2024, 90 percent of these funds will be used for arms and ammunition through the European Peace Facility (EPF), while the remaining 10 percent will go to the EU budget, which will then be used to finance the Ukraine Facility, which is the fund meant for reconstruction.

This arrangement means that every payment from the budget to the Ukraine facility must be approved by all EU members.

EU leaders will decide on how to proceed at the summit taking place on Thursday and Friday this week.