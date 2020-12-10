Ad
euobserver
Provision of charging points differs across EU countries. The Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Sweden and France have the highest share, while Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Poland and Bulgaria have the fewest (Photo: Yadid Levy / Nordic Council)

EU commission wants 30 million electric cars by 2030

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission unveiled on Wednesday (9 December) its mobility strategy, aiming to reduce the carbon footprint of the transport sector by 90 percent by 2050.

Transport is a key environmental pressure, representing over a quarter of total greenhouse gas emissions in the EU.

The mobility strategy, which is part of the Green Deal, gives particular attention to the electrification of road transport — as one of the biggest...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

