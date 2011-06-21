EU agrees new €500 bn permanent bail-out fund

EU finance ministers on Monday (20 June) in Luxembourg put the finishing touches on the eurozone's massive permanent bail-out fund, giving it an effective lending capacity of €500 billion.

To establish the new European Stability Mechanism (ESM), intended to replace the temporary €440 billion European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) created last year, states will offer €620 billion in credit guarantees and a full €80 billion in cash.

EU states agreed in March this year that the new...