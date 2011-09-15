There will be no double-dip recession but EU economic growth is coming to a "stand-still" the European Commission has warned, amid bleak news on the US recovery and world trade.

"GDP growth is now expected to remain subdued in the second half of the year, coming close to stand-still at year-end" the commission's interim economic forecast said on Thursday (15 September). The EU economy as a whole is expected to grow just 0.2 percent in the third and fourth quarers, while the eurozone is...