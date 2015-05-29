Ad
euobserver
"We need more time to prove that the existing rules perform sufficiently well. Let’s focus on stability first" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Deepening Eurozone integration

Green Economy
Opinion
by Tomáš Prouza, Prague,

The Treaties of the European Union set out a clear set of goals – inclusive and sustainable growth, price stability, sound fiscal positions and high level of employment.

And the framework of the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) foresees a set of common rules to coordinate these policies closely.

But the crisis has shown that when the weaknesses of the framework are exposed or when the rules are not sufficiently implemented, the integrity of the euro area is at stake and the obj...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Juncker: 'Time to deepen European integration'
The rise of the untransparent 'Eurogroup'
"We need more time to prove that the existing rules perform sufficiently well. Let’s focus on stability first" (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections