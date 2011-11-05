Greek PM to president: unity talks on the way

At a midday audience with the Greek president, Karolos Papoulias, Prime Minister George Papandreou said that moves toward cross-party consensus with the opposition conservatives are necessary to put to rest EU fears that the passage of a €130 billion bail-out and austerity deal are at risk.

"My aim is to immediately create a government of co-operation," he told reporters alongside the largely ceremonial head of state.

"A lack of consensus would worry our European partners over our...