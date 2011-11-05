Ad
euobserver
Papandreou is likely to step down as soon as the nod is given by the opposition to a unity government (Photo: EUobserver)

Greek PM to president: unity talks on the way

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, ATHENS,

At a midday audience with the Greek president, Karolos Papoulias, Prime Minister George Papandreou said that moves toward cross-party consensus with the opposition conservatives are necessary to put to rest EU fears that the passage of a €130 billion bail-out and austerity deal are at risk.

"My aim is to immediately create a government of co-operation," he told reporters alongside the largely ceremonial head of state.

"A lack of consensus would worry our European partners over our...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU tells Greece: Choose the euro or go
Brussels issues 'urgent appeal' for Greek unity
Greek PM survives confidence vote, looks to transitional government
Papandreou is likely to step down as soon as the nod is given by the opposition to a unity government (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections