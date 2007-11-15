Germany criticises EU telecoms reform proposal

Germany has criticised the European Commission for its proposals to overhaul telecommunication regulations, saying Brussels' plan for a new EU watchdog will lead to over-regulation.
On Tuesday (13 November), the commission unveiled its vision on the future of the telecoms market in the EU, aimed at boosting competition in the broadband and wireless services sector and achieving lower prices for consumers.
The package of proposals includes the establishment of a new European Telec...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here